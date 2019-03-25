Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman who died following an incident outside a caravan park in Doncaster on Friday has been named by police as Tracey McFarquhar.

South Yorkshire Police/Family photo Copyright: South Yorkshire Police/Family photo

Miss McFarquhar, 52, was hit by a vehicle at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft, at about 13:50 on Friday.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from multiple injuries.

Costica Mihai, 19, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court later, charged with murder.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the woman's death has been released on bail.

Police say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information, particularly anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft and Wadworth area after the incident.