Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Victim named in Doncaster murder inquiry
A woman who died following an incident outside a caravan park in Doncaster on Friday has been named by police as Tracey McFarquhar.
Miss McFarquhar, 52, was hit by a vehicle at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft, at about 13:50 on Friday.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died from multiple injuries.
Costica Mihai, 19, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court later, charged with murder.
A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the woman's death has been released on bail.
Police say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information, particularly anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft and Wadworth area after the incident.