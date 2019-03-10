We Are Bradford: What is happening?

Summary
- We Are Bradford runs from Monday 11 March to Friday 15 March.
- The BBC is asking people in the city what stories matter to them.
- These stories will then feature on TV, radio and online.
- A pop-up BBC newsroom will be in The Broadway shopping centre throughout the week.
- You can suggest stories via email to wearebradford@bbc.co.uk or via message/WhatsApp to 07720 078 939.
- You can also visit www.bbc.co.uk/wearebradford to suggest a story or find out more.
- For more info about We Are Bradford follow #BBCWeAreBradford on social media.