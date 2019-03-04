Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire and the Humber region is in line to receive £197m of £1.6bn being made available by the government to help England's poorest towns once the UK has left the European Union.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

More than half of the £1.6bn will go to the north of England and the Midlands to bring jobs and stimulate growth.

Some money will be allocated by need, the rest will have to be bid for.

The government says it's to boost local economies and create jobs.

Critics have called it a "bribe" to MPs to support Theresa May's Brexit plan.