Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Millions for Yorkshire's poorest towns after Brexit
- Live updates on Monday 04 March 2019
By Andrew Barton
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Yorkshire to get millions of post-Brexit cash
Yorkshire and the Humber region is in line to receive £197m of £1.6bn being made available by the government to help England's poorest towns once the UK has left the European Union.
More than half of the £1.6bn will go to the north of England and the Midlands to bring jobs and stimulate growth.
Some money will be allocated by need, the rest will have to be bid for.
The government says it's to boost local economies and create jobs.
Critics have called it a "bribe" to MPs to support Theresa May's Brexit plan.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J1 for A631 Bawtry Road.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 entry slip road closed southbound at J1, A631 (Bramley), because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - head Northbound and turn at J2 to head South.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time