Marsden moor fire: Latest updates
Summary
- Major Marsden moorland fire 'now out' - Fire service
- Fire crews were called to scene at about 19:30 on Tuesday
- Witnesses say scene overnight was 'apocalyptic'
- Fire crews from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester tackle blaze
- Volunteers from National Trust to help contain huge moor blaze
- Live updates from major moorland fire near Marsden
By Andrew Barton
Firefighters tackle huge moorland blaze
One witness describes the scene of the fire on moorland near Marsden as "apocalyptic".
In pictures: Firefighters tackle major moorland blaze
Fire crews from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester have spent the night at the scene of a major blaze on moorland near Marsden.
They were called out at about 19:30 and remain there this morning, alongside volunteers from the National Trust, which owns the land.
This was the scene overnight:
Major Marsden moorland fire 'now out' - Fire service
A major fire on moorland near Marsden in West Yorkshire "now looks to be out", according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.
Crews were first called to the scene of the blaze at about 19:30 last night, with the Incident Commander later describing it as "one of the biggest" such fires they've ever dealt with.
At its height, five crews from West Yorkshire and two from Greater Manchester - a total of about 35 firefighters - were on the scene.
Five pumps and two wildfire units remain there this morning, according to the fire service.
They're expected to stay there for much of the day to tackle any "hotspots".
At the scene: Difficulty getting water to moorland fire
Dave Guest
BBC Breakfast
I'm at the scene of a large fire on moorland near Marsden in West Yorkshire where, in the last hour, firefighters have made a lot of headway - but I'm told the blaze is far from out.
The fire, covering almost a mile of moorland, broke out at about 19:30 last night and throughout the night fire crews couldn't continue to fight it because it wasn't safe to do so in the pitch darkness.
It's very difficult terrain to fight a fire in, because the heather catches fire and the flames then get into the peat underneath, travel along, and pop up elsewhere.
But a lot of progress is being made here compared to the scene we saw overnight, where one resident who'd never seen anything like it described it as "apocalyptic".
Andy Rose, from West Yorkshire Fire Service, told me the 45-minute trek to the frontline of the fire was causing problems.
He said getting water to the flames is very difficult because of the terrain, so they are currently using beaters.
I've heard they may later use helicopters to "water-bomb" the remaining burning heather.
In pictures: Firefighters tackle major moorland blaze
These are some of the latest pictures from a major moorland blaze near Marsden in West Yorkshire this morning:
Fire crews have been at the scene since about 19:30 yesterday after the fire broke out at the scene.
The blaze is now under control, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service and firefighters and volunteers are expected to remain at the scene throughout this morning.
Huge fire on moorland near Marsden
Fire crews from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester are tackling a moorland blaze.
At the scene: Dawn breaks over scene of major moor fire
Dave Guest
BBC Breakfast
I'm at the scene of a large fire on moorland near Marsden in West Yorkshire.
The fire covering almost a mile of moorland broke out at about 19:30 last night and throughout the night fire crews couldn't continue to fight it because it wasn't safe to do so in the pitch darkness.
But now dawn has broken, crews are back on the scene.
It's about a 45-minute walk to get to the frontline of the fire, so it's not easy to get to, especially with heavy equipment.
At the moment firefighters with beaters are on the moor doing their utmost to try to extinguish the flames, but they don't know how long it will take to completely put the fire out.
At the scene: Major moor blaze near Marsden
Ian White
Journalist, BBC Look North
Speaking to one witness last night at the major fire on moorland near Marsden, they said: "Imagine what the world would look like when it's ending - this is what it would look like."
You could see the glow for miles around, with flames leaping into the air.
People normally in bed came out specially to witness this at first hand.
There was a smell of smoke in the air, but it wasn't not too bad visibility-wise.
Volunteers to help contain huge moor blaze
Volunteers from the National Trust will help firefighters at the scene of a huge moorland blaze this morning, the fire service has confirmed.
Incident Commander Laura Boocock, from West Yorkshire Fire Service, says the blaze, which covers just under a mile of land on Saddleworth Moor owned by the National Trust, is under control, but volunteers are needed to help contain it.
Crews and resources will remain on scene near Marsden until it's totally safe, she adds.
At its height, five engines from West Yorkshire and two from Greater Manchester were on scene.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Saddleworth Moor fire 'under control' - Fire service
Fire crews tackling a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor in West Yorkshire say it is under control.
The fire started at about 19:30 on Tuesday and covers about a mile of land near Marsden.
Laura Boocock, West Yorkshire Fire Service's incident commander, said it was "one of the biggest moorland fires we've ever had to deal with".
One witness described the blaze as "apocalyptic".
It comes as the UK broke the record for the warmest winter day for a second time.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
The A62 between Colne Valley and Diggle was closed for several hours in both directions as a precaution.
Watch: Latest from the scene of Yorkshire moorland fire
This is the latest from the scene of a large fire on moorland near Marsden in West Yorkshire.
Fire crews have been on the scene overnight dealing with the blaze, which began at about 19:30 yesterday evening and covers about a mile of land.
BBC Radio Leeds reporter Oli Woodcock is there now: