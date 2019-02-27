Marsden moor fire: Latest updates

I'm at the scene of a large fire on moorland near Marsden in West Yorkshire where, in the last hour, firefighters have made a lot of headway - but I'm told the blaze is far from out.

The fire, covering almost a mile of moorland, broke out at about 19:30 last night and throughout the night fire crews couldn't continue to fight it because it wasn't safe to do so in the pitch darkness.

It's very difficult terrain to fight a fire in, because the heather catches fire and the flames then get into the peat underneath, travel along, and pop up elsewhere.

But a lot of progress is being made here compared to the scene we saw overnight, where one resident who'd never seen anything like it described it as "apocalyptic".

Andy Rose, from West Yorkshire Fire Service, told me the 45-minute trek to the frontline of the fire was causing problems.

He said getting water to the flames is very difficult because of the terrain, so they are currently using beaters.

I've heard they may later use helicopters to "water-bomb" the remaining burning heather.