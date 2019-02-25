Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear. It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine. Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts
Counter-terrorism police in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.
The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being held as part of a pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that a property in Leeds was being searched by officers.
Supt Chris Bowen said public safety was their "top priority".
He added: "If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns."
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Fears over Hull cruise terminal plan
People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.
The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.
It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.
People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.