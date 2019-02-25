Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Summary

  1. Police question man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts
  2. Hull residents meet to discuss fears over city cruise terminal plan
  3. Live updates on Monday 25 February 2019

Live Reporting

By Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear.

    It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine.

    Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts

    Counter-terrorism police in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

    Police tape
    Copyright: PA

    The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being held as part of a pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity, West Yorkshire Police said.

    The force added that a property in Leeds was being searched by officers.

    Supt Chris Bowen said public safety was their "top priority".

    He added: "If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns."

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 06:43 York to Newcastle service is running about 12 minutes late
    • The 06:46 York to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:13 Leeds to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:17 Leeds to Hull service is running about 10 minutes late

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Fears over Hull cruise terminal plan

    People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.

    A cruise ship model
    Copyright: Hull City Council

    The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.

    It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.

    People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.

