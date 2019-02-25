Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Police question man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts
- Hull residents meet to discuss fears over city cruise terminal plan
- Live updates on Monday 25 February 2019
By Oli Constable
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear.
It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine.
Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):
Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts
Counter-terrorism police in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.
The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being held as part of a pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that a property in Leeds was being searched by officers.
Supt Chris Bowen said public safety was their "top priority".
He added: "If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns."
Fears over Hull cruise terminal plan
People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.
The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.
It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.
People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.