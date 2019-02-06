Scene of gas explosion in Batley
Live

Gas explosion in Batley: Latest upates

Summary

  1. Emergency services were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of Batley at 18:45
  2. Emergency services on scene
  3. Four people treated for injuries
  4. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening
  5. Surrounding properties have been evacuated
  6. Police confirm explosion was not terror-related

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Four people treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service

    It appears four, rather than three, people may have been hurt in the blast in Batley.

    Police were called at 18:47 to reports of a fire which then turned out to be the suspected gas explosion.

    The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said four people had been taken to hospital.

    The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also scrambled to try to assist.

  3. Mayor's prayers for those affected

    The Mayor of Kirklees, the local authority in which Batley sits, has offered her thoughts to those affected by the explosion this evening.

    Councillor Gwen Lowe also thanked the emergency services.

  4. Witness speaks of 'war scene' after explosion

    An eyewitness to the incident says he heard a 'massive bang' when the explosion happened.

    The man, who lives nearby, said he had never heard anything like it.

    He added: "I came rushing out to find glass everywhere, some even blew 300 yards. Then I saw two men exit the building covered in blood, smoking, obviously very shook up. It was like a war scene.

    "I stayed there until the first ambulance came, at this point the whole building was on fire. It came from apartments."

    Severe disruption: A652 West Yorkshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A652 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, from Hick Lane to Bar Street.

    A652 West Yorkshire - A652 Bradford Road in Soothill closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Hick Lane junction to the Bar Street junction.

  7. MP's thoughts with injured

    Batley is represented by Labour MP Tracy Brabin.

    She's Tweeted her initial thoughts this evening after the explosion in the West Yorkshire town.

  8. Thoughts for victims and tributes to emergency services

    It's believed 10 fire appliances attended the scene of the suspected gas explosion in Batley this evening.

    There have also been numerous police vehicles and ambulances helping victims and keeping the public safe too.

    The Pakistan Kashmir Welfare Association, which is based in Batley, have tweeted the message below:

  9. More images from scene

    This is a picture from the scene in Batley earlier after a suspected gas explosion.

    Three people have been taken to hospital with burns - however their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

    Scene in Batley
    Copyright: Bywell Cars

  10. Police statement

    West Yorkshire Police have released more information following the explosion in Batley earlier.

    Their statement reads:

    "Police and other emergency services are currently dealing with what is believed to be a gas explosion in the Batley area.

    "Officers were called at 6.47pm to reports of a loud noise.

    "A number of people have received burns and are currently being treated in hospital. It is not currently thought that anyone has suffered life threatening injuries."

    Chief Inspector Wayne Horner said: “I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.”

  11. Scene in Batley

    The explosion has severely damaged a property in the Hick Lane/Market Place area.

    Surrounding properties have been evacuated.

    A number of roads have also been closed.

    Video content

    Video caption: Three hurt in suspected gas explosion in Batley

  12. Plume of smoke

    The explosion left a large plume of smoke across the town.

    Smoke over Batley after gas explosion
    Copyright: Mark Umpleby

  13. Three taken to hospital

    As well as fire and police crews, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service is also at the scene of the explosion.

    It's believed three people have been taken to hospital following the blast.

  14. Explosion reports in Batley

    There has been a large explosion in Batley in West Yorkshire.

    Emergency services say they were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of the town at 18:45.

    It was initially believed to be a domestic fire.

    However police later confirmed they believed it was a gas explosion.

