West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A chemical leak has sparked the evacuation of Morrisons' own-label factory in Bradford.

BBC Copyright: BBC

It happened at the Farmers Boy factory off Cemetery Road in Four Lane Ends at about 21:00 last night.

Emergency services, including specialist officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wearing breathing apparatus and protective suits, were called out to the site.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response team was also on scene.

No injuries were reported following the evacuation.

Staff were sent home and the fire service found and isolated the ammonia leak.