Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Morrisons factory evacuated after chemical leak
- Search continues for missing Hull University student Libby Squire
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
- Live updates on Monday 4 February 2019
By Adam Smith
Libby Squire: Search for missing Hull student continues
The search for a Hull University student who went missing after going for a night out on Thursday is continuing.
Libby Squire was last seen by her friends getting into a taxi outside The Welly on Beverley Road, Hull, at about 23:00 on Thursday.
She got out of a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue and was last seen on CCTV at about 23:45 on Beverley Road.
This weekend, police dogs were used and hundreds of students turned out to help, with Humberside Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard also involved in the search.
Miss Squire's mother has thanked people helping to search for her daughter.
Police said there were a number of leads they were pursuing over the 21-year-old's disappearance.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J28 for A653 Dewsbury Road to J29 for M1 J42.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M62 eastbound from J28, A653 (Tingley) to J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.
Morrisons factory evacuated after chemical leak
A chemical leak has sparked the evacuation of Morrisons' own-label factory in Bradford.
It happened at the Farmers Boy factory off Cemetery Road in Four Lane Ends at about 21:00 last night.
Emergency services, including specialist officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wearing breathing apparatus and protective suits, were called out to the site.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response team was also on scene.
No injuries were reported following the evacuation.
Staff were sent home and the fire service found and isolated the ammonia leak.