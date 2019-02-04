Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The search for a Hull University student who went missing after going for a night out on Thursday is continuing.

Humberside Police Copyright: Humberside Police

Libby Squire was last seen by her friends getting into a taxi outside The Welly on Beverley Road, Hull, at about 23:00 on Thursday.

She got out of a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue and was last seen on CCTV at about 23:45 on Beverley Road.

This weekend, police dogs were used and hundreds of students turned out to help, with Humberside Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard also involved in the search.

Miss Squire's mother has thanked people helping to search for her daughter.

Police said there were a number of leads they were pursuing over the 21-year-old's disappearance.