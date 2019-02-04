Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Morrisons factory evacuated after chemical leak
A chemical leak has sparked the evacuation of Morrisons' own-label factory in Bradford.
It happened at the Farmers Boy factory off Cemetery Road in Four Lane Ends at about 21:00 last night.
Emergency services, including specialist officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wearing breathing apparatus and protective suits, were called out to the site.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response team was also on scene.
No injuries were reported following the evacuation.
Staff were sent home and the fire service found and isolated the ammonia leak.