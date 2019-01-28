West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The number of firearms offences recorded in Yorkshire has doubled since 2013.

Five years ago there were around 400 offences a year, but that's increased to more than 800.

In West Yorkshire, crimes involving a firearm increased from 253 to 439, a rise of 74%.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Kingsman, said there were times when resources were stretched and he had no option but to make demands of the same people.

ACC Kingsman said: "We're asking them at times to do 12-hour shifts, day after day after day, and that will stretch them physically and emotionally.

He added: "Last year we did 896 firearms operations as West Yorkshire Police, which is quite a number, that's two or three a day."