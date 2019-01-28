West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Leeds has recycled almost 200,000 coffee cups since October as part of a new waste project. Cups were collected from cafes, workplaces, shops and street bins in the city centre and then taken to Cumbria to be recycled. It is estimated up to three billion coffee cups are thrown away in the UK every year . The initiative, which runs alongside the 'Leeds by Example' campaign was created by paper manufacturer James Cropper, Forge Recycling, charity Hubbub and Leeds City Council. The pilot scheme is due to continue until March.
Armed officers 'stretched' by shortfall
Leeds winger Dallas sidelined again
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, after J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound after J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Leeds has recycled almost 200,000 coffee cups since October as part of a new waste project.
Cups were collected from cafes, workplaces, shops and street bins in the city centre and then taken to Cumbria to be recycled.
It is estimated up to three billion coffee cups are thrown away in the UK every year.
The initiative, which runs alongside the 'Leeds by Example' campaign was created by paper manufacturer James Cropper, Forge Recycling, charity Hubbub and Leeds City Council.
The pilot scheme is due to continue until March.
Missing teenager from Dewsbury found safe and well
You may remember us reporting on a 16-year-old who went missing from Dewsbury last week.
Mohammed Khan has been found safe and well, say police.
Council cuts 'hit cities hardest'
Police concern over number of Yorkshire firearms offences
The number of firearms offences recorded in Yorkshire has doubled since 2013.
Five years ago there were around 400 offences a year, but that's increased to more than 800.
In West Yorkshire, crimes involving a firearm increased from 253 to 439, a rise of 74%.
West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Kingsman, said there were times when resources were stretched and he had no option but to make demands of the same people.
ACC Kingsman said: "We're asking them at times to do 12-hour shifts, day after day after day, and that will stretch them physically and emotionally.
He added: "Last year we did 896 firearms operations as West Yorkshire Police, which is quite a number, that's two or three a day."
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from J27 for M621 to J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound from J27, M621 (Gildersome) to J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
Yorkshire cities 'hit hardest' by austerity
Barnsley, Doncaster and Wakefield are among the five cities worst hit by government austerity cuts in the UK, according to a new report.
Barnsley ranks as the city with Britain's most cuts, with a 41% reduction in its day-to-day council spending since 2009.
Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said the authority had lost £107m due to funding cuts and had axed four out of 10 jobs.
He added the cuts had forced the council to make "unpopular decisions" such as increasing council tax.
Wakefield has seen the fourth biggest drop in council spending across the country since 2010.
Experts at the Centre for Cities Institute say Bradford and Leeds have also been affected by large cuts to their funding, as part of government efforts to reduce the deficit.
The government has promised councils a "real-terms increase" in spending power for 2019 to 2020.
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J24 for A629 to J25 for A644 Wakefield Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M62 eastbound from J24, A629 (Ainley Top) to J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a multi-vehicle accident.
After a frosty start in places, today will be cold with sunny spells and the chance of a shower, potentially wintry. It'll still be breezy, but much less windy.
Any isolated wintry showers will fade away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods and a widespread frost.
