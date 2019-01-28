Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

South Yorkshire councils are being told to stop investing pension money in arms companies, in a campaign by councillors and activists.

The South Yorkshire Pension Authority invested £30m of council workers' money into companies who sell defence equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is involved in the civil war in Yemen.

A group of Yemeni activists and councillors from Sheffield are campaigning to stop this investment.

Green Party Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The council should formally ask the Foreign Secretary to call for an immediate suspension of the arms trade".