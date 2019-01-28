Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Councils told to stop investing in arms manufacturers
South Yorkshire councils are being told to stop investing pension money in arms companies, in a campaign by councillors and activists.
The South Yorkshire Pension Authority invested £30m of council workers' money into companies who sell defence equipment to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is involved in the civil war in Yemen.
A group of Yemeni activists and councillors from Sheffield are campaigning to stop this investment.
Green Party Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The council should formally ask the Foreign Secretary to call for an immediate suspension of the arms trade".
Lincolnshire MP backs plans to rule out 'no deal' Brexit
A Lincolnshire MP is one of those supporting plans to avoid a "no deal" Brexit by postponing "Brexit Day".
The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 29 March, but Grantham and Stamford Conservative MP, Nick Boles, wants to push that back to the end of December if the Prime Minister can't secure parliamentary approval for her withdrawal deal.
It's being proposed by Yorkshire Labour MP Yvette Cooper and has the backing of senior Conservative backbenchers such as Nicky Morgan and Oliver Letwin.
Mr Boles says it's important a no deal scenario is avoided:
Quote Message: If we don't seize the moment tomorrow afternoon then we're at grave risk of just driving off the edge on 29 March without really wanting to." from Nick Boles Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford
If we don't seize the moment tomorrow afternoon then we're at grave risk of just driving off the edge on 29 March without really wanting to."
It's just one of the amendments due to go before parliament tomorrow. You can see the rest here.
Victim suffers fractured skull in York attack
A man has suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on his brain following an attack in York.
The victim was punched in the head by the suspect on Clifford Street at about 02:35 on 8 December last year.
The attacker is believed to have been with two other men and a women before the incident.
If you recognise the people in the CCTV images, police are urging you to get in touch.
Hull cyclist seriously hurt in collision
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a lorry in Hull this morning.
The collision took place at about 06:15 at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Holderness Road.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A Lincoln pub could be demolished to make way for student accommodation.
Plans have been submitted to City of Lincoln Council to flatten the Golden Cross on the High Street.
It would be replaced by a three-storey accommodation block with 47 bedrooms.
Applicant Lomas Architecture Design and Development says although the pub is historically significant, its loss wouldn't be a detriment to the area.
CCTV appeal after attack on teenagers in Sheffield cinema
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after teenagers were threatened with a hammer in a Sheffield cinema.
Police say an "unknown man" approached a group of three teens in screen eight at Cineworld in the Valley Centertainment complex at about 17:25 on 18 November.
He punched one of the boys in the head and grabbed a second before leaving the scene.
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is being asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Police response to match skirmish 'inappropriate'
Greater Manchester Police officers have been criticised for the way they handled a disturbance following the match between Lincoln City and Bury at the weekend.
Imps fans say a group of about 40 men surged into the away supporters' area - some of them throwing punches.
Greater Manchester Police says CCTV footage of the incident will be reviewed today, but adds that officers swiftly stepped in to ease tensions after the match.
However, Lincoln City fan John Bellshaw, who was at the match with his 11-year-old son, says the police could have done more:
Quote Message: They say they dealt with it swiftly, they didn't. It took them far too long to react and one of their officers told a Lincoln fan if they didn't stop complaining they'd be arrested. Their response was completely inappropriate and Bury's response is taking far too long." from John Bellshaw
They say they dealt with it swiftly, they didn't. It took them far too long to react and one of their officers told a Lincoln fan if they didn't stop complaining they'd be arrested. Their response was completely inappropriate and Bury's response is taking far too long."
North Yorkshire cops stick neck out on number plate check
There you are casually swanning along and on a whim decide to stick your beak in - and your neck out - and end up with your feathers ruffled:
A decision is due to be made later on whether fines can be given out in Hull in a bid to crack down on people who litter.
If it goes ahead, people dropping litter could be given a £100 fine.
The council says it currently spends £2m on street cleaning, fly-tip removal and emptying litter bins every year and collects more than 4,000 tonnes of rubbish.
Hope for new Lincoln to London rail services
New direct rail services from London to Lincoln could be in place by September this year.
Network Rail is considering whether to allow extra direct services after LNER applied to run more trains in the autumn.
The Conservative Lord Cormack has been lobbying for the additional services - alongside the Labour MP for Lincoln, Karen Lee.
Lord Cormack says the new trains wouldn't just benefit people travelling from Lincoln:
Quote Message: The important thing is that people in London should be able to have a day in Lincoln and then easily return to London, just as they can have a day in York and any of the other cathedral cities. We've got the greatest cathedral of all and we want people to see it." from Lord Cormack
The important thing is that people in London should be able to have a day in Lincoln and then easily return to London, just as they can have a day in York and any of the other cathedral cities. We've got the greatest cathedral of all and we want people to see it."
Missing teenager from Dewsbury found safe and well
You may remember us reporting on a 16-year-old who went missing from Dewsbury last week.
Mohammed Khan has been found safe and well, say police.
Brothers due to be sentenced after Darnall crash
Two brothers are due in court later to be sentenced for their role in a crash which killed four people in Darnall in Sheffield.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died along with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in Sheffield in November.
All four were killed when their people carrier crashed with a VW Golf, driven by Elliott Bower (pictured right).
The VW Golf was involved in a police pursuit at the time.
Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy admitted offences including aggravated vehicle taking.
They are expected to appear via video link ahead of their sentencing later.
More volunteers needed for 'world's flattest Marathon'
More volunteers are being sought to meet extra demand by runners to compete in the fourth annual Boston Marathon, no not that one, the one in Lincolnshire!
More than 1500 athletes are expected to take part in the fourth annual event which organisers have dubbed "the flattest marathon in the world".
This year's race will also be open to disabled athletes for the first time.
Police appeal over girl 'assaulted' on way to Hull school
An 11-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted while on the way to school in Hull and police are now appealing for information.
A boy allegedly pulled the victim to the ground and assaulted her at the junction of York Road and 30th Avenue, leaving her with minor cuts to her face and neck.
She described her attacker as 13 or 14, with a "local accent," and Humberside Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Investigations continuing into fatal Gainsborough collision
Police are investigating after a man was hit by a bus over the weekend in Gainsborough.
The 87-year-old, who hasn't been named, was hit by a single-decker on Corringham Road near to the junction with Bob Rainsforth Way.
It happened at around 07:10 on Saturday.
The police say he suffered serious injuries and died later in hospital. They want any witnesses to come forward.
