Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary
- Laura Plummer: Hull woman jailed in Egypt freed
- Parents DNA tested in 'Thai bride' cold case
- Police appeal over girl 'assaulted' on way to Hull school
- Fourth arrest in Doncaster boxer murder inquiry
- Brothers due to be sentenced after Darnall crash
- Man dies after ambulance crash in Sheffield
- £100 litter fines plan under scrutiny for Hull
- Live updates on Monday 28 January 2019
Councils told to stop investing in arms manufacturers
South Yorkshire councils are being told to stop investing pension money in arms companies, in a campaign by councillors and activists.
The South Yorkshire Pension Authority invested £30m of council workers' money into companies who sell defence equipment to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is involved in the civil war in Yemen.
A group of Yemeni activists and councillors from Sheffield are campaigning to stop this investment.
Green Party Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The council should formally ask the Foreign Secretary to call for an immediate suspension of the arms trade".
Victim suffers fractured skull in York attack
A man has suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on his brain following an attack in York.
The victim was punched in the head by the suspect on Clifford Street at about 02:35 on 8 December last year.
The attacker is believed to have been with two other men and a women before the incident.
If you recognise the people in the CCTV images, police are urging you to get in touch.
Hull cyclist seriously hurt in collision
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a lorry in Hull this morning.
The collision took place at about 06:15 at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Holderness Road.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Armed officers 'stretched' by shortfall
There has been an 87% rise in firearms possession offences in five years but a fall in armed police.Read more
CCTV appeal after attack on teenagers in Sheffield cinema
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after teenagers were threatened with a hammer in a Sheffield cinema.
Police say an "unknown man" approached a group of three teens in screen eight at Cineworld in the Valley Centertainment complex at about 17:25 on 18 November.
He punched one of the boys in the head and grabbed a second before leaving the scene.
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is being asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Leeds winger Dallas sidelined again
Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas is sidelined for a further six weeks with an ankle injury.Read more
North Yorkshire cops stick neck out on number plate check
There you are casually swanning along and on a whim decide to stick your beak in - and your neck out - and end up with your feathers ruffled:
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, after J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound after J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Leeds recycles almost 200,000 coffee cups in new project
Leeds has recycled almost 200,000 coffee cups since October as part of a new waste project.
Cups were collected from cafes, workplaces, shops and street bins in the city centre and then taken to Cumbria to be recycled.
It is estimated up to three billion coffee cups are thrown away in the UK every year.
The initiative, which runs alongside the 'Leeds by Example' campaign was created by paper manufacturer James Cropper, Forge Recycling, charity Hubbub and Leeds City Council.
The pilot scheme is due to continue until March.
E-fit appeal after man attacked in Harrogate
Do you recognise the man in this picture?:
Police want to speak to him after a man was assaulted and robbed by two men on bikes in Harrogate earlier this month.
The victim was walking on Dragon Parade at about 13:20 on 16 January when a man on a grey and red mountain bike rode past him, stopped and asked him the time.
Another male on a bike then approached the victim from behind, assaulted him and removed the backpack the victim was carrying before both men made off.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is being asked to contact police.
Briton jailed in Egypt 'released'
Laura Plummer was sentenced to three years for possessing hundreds of Tramadol painkiller tablets.Read more
WBBL Cup final: Sheffield Hatters win trophy for first time
Basketball club the Sheffield Hatters have won the WBBL Cup, beating Sevenoaks Suns 62-60 in a dramatic final in Birmingham.
Despite leading for most of the game, the Hatters needed a three-point shot from Helen Naylor with 0.9 seconds left to win the trophy for the first time.
Helen Gorrell led the Hatters' scoring on 16 points with 15 for Sarah Toeaina, named the game's most valuable player.
You can watch highlights of last night's game via the BBC Sport website.
Hull litter fines plan under scrutiny
A decision is due to be made later on whether fines can be given out in Hull in a bid to crack down on people who litter.
If it goes ahead, people dropping litter could be given a £100 fine.
The council says it currently spends £2m on street cleaning, fly-tip removal and emptying litter bins every year and collects more than 4,000 tonnes of rubbish.
Missing teenager from Dewsbury found safe and well
You may remember us reporting on a 16-year-old who went missing from Dewsbury last week.
Mohammed Khan has been found safe and well, say police.
Council cuts 'hit cities hardest'
A report found cities had lost the equivalent of £386 per head in yearly council spending.Read more
Brothers due to be sentenced after Darnall crash
Two brothers are due in court later to be sentenced for their role in a crash which killed four people in Darnall in Sheffield.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died along with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in Sheffield in November.
All four were killed when their people carrier crashed with a VW Golf, driven by Elliott Bower (pictured right).
The VW Golf was involved in a police pursuit at the time.
Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy admitted offences including aggravated vehicle taking.
They are expected to appear via video link ahead of their sentencing later.
Police appeal over girl 'assaulted' on way to Hull school
An 11-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted while on the way to school in Hull and police are now appealing for information.
A boy allegedly pulled the victim to the ground and assaulted her at the junction of York Road and 30th Avenue, leaving her with minor cuts to her face and neck.
She described her attacker as 13 or 14, with a "local accent," and Humberside Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road Doncaster.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on A1(M) Doncaster By Pass southbound at J36, A630 (Doncaster), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving two lorries.
Police concern over number of Yorkshire firearms offences
The number of firearms offences recorded in Yorkshire has doubled since 2013.
Five years ago there were around 400 offences a year, but that's increased to more than 800.
In West Yorkshire, crimes involving a firearm increased from 253 to 439, a rise of 74%.
West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Kingsman, said there were times when resources were stretched and he had no option but to make demands of the same people.
ACC Kingsman said: "We're asking them at times to do 12-hour shifts, day after day after day, and that will stretch them physically and emotionally.
He added: "Last year we did 896 firearms operations as West Yorkshire Police, which is quite a number, that's two or three a day."