West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment. However: Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services . For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Halifax fatal stabbing: Three teenagers questioned
Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.
Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.
Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.
One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.
The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.