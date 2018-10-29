Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:00 Leeds to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:13 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is cancelled

    Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Halifax fatal stabbing: Three teenagers questioned

    Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.

    East Park Road
    Copyright: BBC

    Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.

    Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

    One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.

    The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.

