Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

- Three teenagers questioned over Halifax fatal stabbing
- Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'
- Live updates on Monday 29 October 2018
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
It's a chilly and frosty start to the day, with many drivers likely to need to de-ice their cars before heading out.
Temperatures will struggle to rise throughout the morning, hitting highs of 7C (45F) by the afternoon.
Later, evening lows will hover at about 3C (37F):
Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'
The body of a woman thought to be in her fifties has been found in a cemetery in Hull.
Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery.
The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.
Halifax fatal stabbing: Three teenagers questioned
Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.
Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.
Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.
One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.
The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.