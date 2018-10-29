Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Three teenagers questioned over Halifax fatal stabbing
  2. Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'
  3. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
  4. Live updates on Monday 29 October 2018

Live Reporting

By Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    It's a chilly and frosty start to the day, with many drivers likely to need to de-ice their cars before heading out.

    Temperatures will struggle to rise throughout the morning, hitting highs of 7C (45F) by the afternoon.

    Later, evening lows will hover at about 3C (37F):

    A weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'

    The body of a woman thought to be in her fifties has been found in a cemetery in Hull.

    Western Cemetery, Hull
    Copyright: Google

    Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery.

    The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway.

    Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:00 Leeds to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:13 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is cancelled

    Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Halifax fatal stabbing: Three teenagers questioned

    Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.

    East Park Road
    Copyright: BBC

    Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.

    Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

    One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.

    The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.

Back to top