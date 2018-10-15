West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman and her baby have been attacked in the street in Wakefield by two men and a woman.

It happened on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Normanton, close to the St John’s Working Men’s Club (pictured).

Two men and a woman approached the victim and pushed over the pram carrying a five-week-old baby and then took shopping and a changing bag, police say.

The mum and the baby both escaped without injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.