West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman and her baby have been attacked in the street in Wakefield by two men and a woman. It happened on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Normanton, close to the St John’s Working Men’s Club (pictured). Two men and a woman approached the victim and pushed over the pram carrying a five-week-old baby and then took shopping and a changing bag, police say. The mum and the baby both escaped without injuries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: A654 West Yorkshire both ways
A654 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at Stainton Lane.
A654 West Yorkshire - A654 Carlton Lane in Carlton closed at the Stainton Lane junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pram with baby 'pushed over' in robbery
Two men and a woman ran off with shopping and a baby changing bag, police say.Read more
Woman and baby attacked in Wakefield
A woman and her baby have been attacked in the street in Wakefield by two men and a woman.
It happened on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Normanton, close to the St John’s Working Men’s Club (pictured).
Two men and a woman approached the victim and pushed over the pram carrying a five-week-old baby and then took shopping and a changing bag, police say.
The mum and the baby both escaped without injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations
However, if you're in the east of our region, be aware that a reduced Hull Trains service continues between Hull/Beverley and London Kings Cross.
Also:
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Envelope update
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J23 for A640 New Hey Road to J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M62 westbound from J23, A640 (Huddersfield) to J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Watch: Plane abandons Leeds Bradford Airport landing
A Jet2 plane aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport at the weekend due to strong winds.
Flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester
Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.
Here it is battling the gusts:
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning will be cloudy and misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.
The rain will become lighter this afternoon.
Tonight will be mild with a light wind.
Criminal probe over medical waste
It had emerged that the waste from hospitals had not been disposed of in a timely fashion.Read more