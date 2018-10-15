Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- York B&M fire: McDonald's sorry for free drink refusal
- York B&M fire: Blaze transforms store into 'burnt-out shell'
- Attackers push over pram containing five-year old baby
- Live updates on Monday 15 October 2018
By Andrew Barton, Oli Constable and Suzy Lawson
Severe accident: A654 West Yorkshire both ways
A654 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at Stainton Lane.
A654 West Yorkshire - A654 Carlton Lane in Carlton closed at the Stainton Lane junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Vigil for Brierley woman killed in lorry house crash
A memorial walk and vigil have been held for a woman who was run over and killed just before a lorry ploughed into the side of a house in South Yorkshire.
Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died at the scene of the crash on Park View, in Brierley, near Barnsley, a month ago.
Friends and family walked to the crash site from a working men's club and held a minute's silence in the rain.
Mrs Wileman's brother, Johnny Wood, said the family was "devastated" and thanked those taking part in the vigil.
The HGV which struck Mrs Wileman, which was being followed by police, also hit two parked cars before smashing into the house.
Four men have been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking in relation to the crash.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J36 for A61 to J37 for A628.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J36, A61 (Tankersley) to J37, A628 (Dodworth), because of a multi-vehicle accident.
Blaze transforms York store into 'burnt-out shell'
An investigation's continuing into the cause of a huge fire at a discount store at Clifton Moor in York at the weekend.
Crews spent Saturday night tackling the blaze.
BBC reporter Phil Bodmer was at the scene and said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs coming from inside".
Returning to the scene on Sunday, he said the store was a "burnt-out shell" which remained smouldering despite heavy rain.
Meanwhile fast-food chain, McDonalds, has apologised for not providing firefighters with free drinks during the incident.
Pram with baby 'pushed over' in robbery
Two men and a woman ran off with shopping and a baby changing bag, police say.Read more
Silhouettes remember East Yorkshire village's WW1 dead
Silhouettes representing soldiers killed in World War One are to be placed around the village in East Yorkshire where the men lived.
Ex-soldier Stephen Thorp campaigned to raise money for the tribute in Walkington, near Beverley.
Each of the 35 silhouettes is 5ft 7ins tall, showing a soldier with head bowed in prayer and rifle on the ground.
One is to be positioned near where each of the men lived to mark the centenary of Armistice Day in 1918.
Mr Thorp, who lives in the village and who served in the Corps of Royal engineers for 33 years, said there were 35 names on the village's war memorial.
"It's a ridiculous number of men for the size of the village," he said.
"The silhouettes are identical and each contains the name of the man commemorated and a short verse reading, 'Near this place I lived and was loved'."
Woman and baby attacked in Wakefield
A woman and her baby have been attacked in the street in Wakefield by two men and a woman.
It happened on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Normanton, close to the St John’s Working Men’s Club (pictured).
Two men and a woman approached the victim and pushed over the pram carrying a five-week-old baby and then took shopping and a changing bag, police say.
The mum and the baby both escaped without injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J23 for A640 New Hey Road to J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M62 westbound from J23, A640 (Huddersfield) to J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.
Watch: Plane abandons Leeds Bradford Airport landing
A Jet2 plane aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport at the weekend due to strong winds.
Flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester
Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.
Here it is battling the gusts:
York B&M fire: McDonald's sorry for free drink refusal
Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after firefighters tackling a blaze at a branch of discount retailer B&M in York at the weekend were denied free refreshments.
Crews spent Saturday night bringing a huge fire, which left the building at the Clifton Moor retail park "a burnt-out shell," under control.
It later emerged two members of the public had paid for drinks out of their own pockets when none were provided.
McDonald's has said free drinks "should have been provided on the night".
A number of firefighters reportedly approached the branch, close to the B&M store, while taking a break from combating the blaze.
They are said to have asked if the restaurant could provide free drinks, on account of crews not carrying cash while attending a call-out, but were refused.