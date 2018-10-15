Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A memorial walk and vigil have been held for a woman who was run over and killed just before a lorry ploughed into the side of a house in South Yorkshire.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died at the scene of the crash on Park View, in Brierley, near Barnsley, a month ago.

Friends and family walked to the crash site from a working men's club and held a minute's silence in the rain.

PA Copyright: PA

Mrs Wileman's brother, Johnny Wood, said the family was "devastated" and thanked those taking part in the vigil.

The HGV which struck Mrs Wileman, which was being followed by police, also hit two parked cars before smashing into the house.

Four men have been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking in relation to the crash.