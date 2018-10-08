West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside a betting shop in Leeds. Police were called to the scene outside the Coral shop on Compton Road in Harehills just before 14:00 yesterday. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. West Yorkshire Police said the area has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.
