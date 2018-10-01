Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.

Google Copyright: Google

The 35-year-old man was hit by a car in Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, at about 21:05 on Saturday and died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene.

A man contacted West Yorkshire Police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.