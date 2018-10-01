West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations. For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Arrest after Halifax 'hit-and-run' crash leaves man dead
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
The 35-year-old man was hit by a car in Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, at about 21:05 on Saturday and died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene.
A man contacted West Yorkshire Police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.