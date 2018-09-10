Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

New trains planned for the East Coast mainline do not work properly with track-side equipment, it has emerged.

HITACHI

The Azuma trains cause electromagnetic interference to older signals and points in the north of England.

This means the electro-diesel trains can only run on diesel, travelling much more slowly than their promised speed.

Network Rail said it was working with Japanese train manufacturer Hitachi to fix the problem but it was too early to identify a solution.

"We are committed to delivering improved passenger services and are working on a long-term solution," a spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, the new trains continue to be tested on the East Coast Mainline."

The older system used on the line north of York does not work with the new trains when they operate on electric power.