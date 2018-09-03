West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Passengers with a "sickness bug" on a flight from Spain to Leeds Bradford Airport prompted an emergency response at the weekend.

@WYP_BRUMFITT

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service's (YAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were called to reports of four people being unwell at about 21:45 on Saturday.

One passenger posted on Facebook that people were "dropping like flies" and emergency vehicles had surrounded the Jet2 plane coming in from Reus.

Jet2 said its crew called an ambulance for two passengers who were taken ill.

No-one was taken to hospital, according to a YAS spokesperson.