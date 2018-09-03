Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Batley murder inquiry: Man arrested over fatal baseball bat attack
- Jet2 passengers 'dropping like flies' spark emergency at Leeds Bradford Airport
- Fire warning after crews tackle 250 chimney blazes in North Yorkshire in two years
- Police appeal for dashcam footage after biker dies in North Yorkshire crash
- Smoke-free zones introduced near Barnsley primary schools
- Fantastic feast marks Hull Freedom Festival's final day
- Live updates on Monday 3 September 2018
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Suzy Lawson and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Smoke-free zones introduced near Barnsley primary schools
Smoke-free zones are set to be introduced outside 80 primary schools in Barnsley, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The move is an extension of a council scheme which has already been implemented in the town.
Each of the schools will be given signs, letters to send to parents and "tool kits" to help staff set up the zones around the premises.
Kaye Mann, senior health improvement officer, said: "The aim is to make smoking invisible to children."
Packs are being delivered to schools in the coming weeks and will include signs to be put up at school gates to remind parents of the policy.
Traffic and travel: Delays on M62 near Brighouse
If you're on the M62 and are taking longer to get where you need to be, this may well be the reason why:
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at M62 J25.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M62 eastbound at M62 J25, Brighouse, because of an accident.
Fire warning after 250 chimney blazes in two years
Fire crews in North Yorkshire have had to tackle more than 250 chimney blazes in the last two years, according to the fire service.
Many of the blazes were caused by a build-up of soot or birds' nests and leaves catching fire inside the chimney.
Today, at the start of a week-long safety campaign, the rescue service is reminding people who have open fires or wood burners to have their chimneys swept before the fires are used again for the first time after the summer.
Feast marks Hull Freedom Festival's final day
A community feast has marked the last day of Hull's annual Freedom Festival.
The mass meal in Queen's Gardens featured locally-grown food and came after a year's work from volunteers, community groups and allotments to grow produce to be cooked by chefs.
Organisers said the event aimed to inspire people to grow food, cook it from scratch and make new friends.
More than 200 performances have taken place during the three-day festival, including a huge "moon" seen floating in Hull Minster.
'Bug' prompts Leeds Bradford Airport emergency
Passengers with a "sickness bug" on a flight from Spain to Leeds Bradford Airport prompted an emergency response at the weekend.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service's (YAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were called to reports of four people being unwell at about 21:45 on Saturday.
One passenger posted on Facebook that people were "dropping like flies" and emergency vehicles had surrounded the Jet2 plane coming in from Reus.
Jet2 said its crew called an ambulance for two passengers who were taken ill.
No-one was taken to hospital, according to a YAS spokesperson.
Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
BBC Weather
There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.
A cooler day with a northerly breeze.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:
Motorcyclist killed in Yorkshire Dales
A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend.
The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255.
A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Batley murder inquiry: Man killed in baseball bat attack
A murder inquiry has been launched in a West Yorkshire town after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.
The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, at about 22:00 on Friday.
A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to hospital with stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said it was an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else over the death.