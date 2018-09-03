Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Smoke-free zones are set to be introduced outside 80 primary schools in Barnsley, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

PA

The move is an extension of a council scheme which has already been implemented in the town.

Each of the schools will be given signs, letters to send to parents and "tool kits" to help staff set up the zones around the premises.

Kaye Mann, senior health improvement officer, said: "The aim is to make smoking invisible to children."

Packs are being delivered to schools in the coming weeks and will include signs to be put up at school gates to remind parents of the policy.