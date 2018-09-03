Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday

BBC Weather

There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.

A cooler day with a northerly breeze.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:

weather graphic
BBC

Motorcyclist killed in Yorkshire Dales

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend.

Ribblehead
Google

The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255.

A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.

Check your Yorkshire train journey

BBC News Travel

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Batley murder inquiry: Man killed in baseball bat attack

A murder inquiry has been launched in a West Yorkshire town after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.

Murder scene
BBC

The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, at about 22:00 on Friday.

A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to hospital with stab wounds.

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said it was an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else over the death.

