Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

- Brighouse teenager dies in Highlands mountain fall
- Motorcyclist dies following crash in East Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire firefighters trained for obese rescues
South Yorkshire firefighters trained for obese rescues
Every firefighter in South Yorkshire are to receive specialist training so they can rescue people who are overweight.
The training comes after a surge in incidents, including one where five crew members ended up hurt during the same call-out.
There were 77 so-called "bariatric rescues" performed by the South Yorkshire Fire Service in the past 12 months - that's almost double the number of cases from two years ago.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has been told the brigade is drawing up a business case to improve resources, training and supervision "during these types of incidents".
Biker dies in East Yorkshire crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend.
The collision happened at about 09:00 on Saturday on the approach to a level crossing on the A614 between East Cowick and Rawcliffe.
The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle which was involved in the collision, a VW Touran, sustained minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.
Brighouse teenager dies in mountain fall
A West Yorkshire teenager has died following a fall in the Scottish Highlands.
Sixteen-year-old Timothy Murray, from Brighouse, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday afternoon.
He is understood to have been walking with a party on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, but they did not witness the fall.
He was reported overdue just before 16:45 and his body was spotted a short time later by a coastguard helicopter.