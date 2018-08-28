Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes

  1. Brighouse teenager dies in Highlands mountain fall
  2. Motorcyclist dies following crash in East Yorkshire
  3. South Yorkshire firefighters trained for obese rescues
  5. Live updates on Tuesday 28 August 2018

By Abigail Davies

South Yorkshire firefighters trained for obese rescues

Every firefighter in South Yorkshire are to receive specialist training so they can rescue people who are overweight.

Firefighters learn to rescue overweight people
BBC

The training comes after a surge in incidents, including one where five crew members ended up hurt during the same call-out.

There were 77 so-called "bariatric rescues" performed by the South Yorkshire Fire Service in the past 12 months - that's almost double the number of cases from two years ago.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has been told the brigade is drawing up a business case to improve resources, training and supervision "during these types of incidents".

Yorkshire's weather: Mainly dry with some sunny spells

Today, there will be a lot of cloud around, but it will be a mainly dry day and there could be some sunny intervals breaking through at times with a light to moderate wind.

This evening and tonight it will remain generally dry with some clear spells, but also plenty of cloud around - and a few showers cannot be completely ruled out:

Yorkshire Weather: 28 August 2018
BBC

Biker dies in East Yorkshire crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend.

A614
Google

The collision happened at about 09:00 on Saturday on the approach to a level crossing on the A614 between East Cowick and Rawcliffe.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle which was involved in the collision, a VW Touran, sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 07:13 Leeds-Middlesbrough service is currently running about 30 minutes late
  • The 07:45 Bradford-Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Brighouse teenager dies in mountain fall

A West Yorkshire teenager has died following a fall in the Scottish Highlands.

Timothy Murray
Police Scotland

Sixteen-year-old Timothy Murray, from Brighouse, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday afternoon.

He is understood to have been walking with a party on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, but they did not witness the fall.

He was reported overdue just before 16:45 and his body was spotted a short time later by a coastguard helicopter.

