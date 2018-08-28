Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Every firefighter in South Yorkshire are to receive specialist training so they can rescue people who are overweight.

BBC

The training comes after a surge in incidents, including one where five crew members ended up hurt during the same call-out.

There were 77 so-called "bariatric rescues" performed by the South Yorkshire Fire Service in the past 12 months - that's almost double the number of cases from two years ago.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has been told the brigade is drawing up a business case to improve resources, training and supervision "during these types of incidents".