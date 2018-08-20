Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Sheffield fatal stabbing victim named as 21-year-old Kavan Brissett
- Live updates on Monday 20 August 2018
By Andrew Barton
However, the 06:57 Doncaster to Leeds service and the 07:26 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service have both been cancelled.
Police name Sheffield stab victim
Police have named a 21-year-old man from Sheffield who died after being stabbed in the chest last week.
Kavan Brissett was left seriously injured after he was stabbed in Upperthorpe last Tuesday.
He died in hospital on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, has been released on bail.
Two boys, aged 17 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob remain in custody, police say.