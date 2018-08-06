West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy from West Yorkshire who's been missing for over three weeks.

West Yorkshire Police

Corey Horner was last seen at his home in Milnsbridge, near Huddersfield, on Thursday 12 July.

He's described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue/black padded body warmer, navy jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone who's seen Corey over the last few weeks or with information about his current whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Corey is also being urged to make contact with the police or his family to confirm he is safe and well.