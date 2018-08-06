Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Attempted murder arrests after Selby stabbing
  2. Three hurt in industrial site blast in Bridlington
  3. 'No suspicious circumstances' in Sheffield woman's death
  4. Concerns grow over missing Hull teenager
  5. Tributes paid to 'dazzling' Rotherham comedy star Barry Chuckle
  6. Appeal over missing Huddersfield boy, 15, missing for over three weeks
  7. Japanese brown bears get used to Yorkshire life after 5,400-mile trip
  8. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
  9. Live updates on Monday 6 August 2018

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton, Gill Sennett and Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

In pictures: Thousands enjoy Hull's Humber Street Sesh

About 30,000 people enjoyed this weekend's Humber Street Sesh in Hull.

The music event, which is in its seventh year, showcases local unsigned talent.

This year for the first time the festival was expanded to run over two days.

Here's a look back at the highlights:

The crowds at the Humber Street Sesh.
@bbcintroducinghumberside
The singer of Last Of The Wonder Kids singing and playing guitar.
@bbcintroducinghumberside
The band Of Allies playing at the Humber Street Sesh.
@bbcintroducinghumberside
The band bud Sugar getting the crowd to sing along.
@bbcintroducinghumberside

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'No suspicious circumstances' in Sheffield woman's death

The death of a 30-year-old woman from Sheffield is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Archdale Close
Google

The body of a woman was found in a house on Archdale Close at about 12:30 on Thursday 2 August.

Two people had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been released under investigation.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Derelict buildings in Hull hit by fire

Firefighters spent four hours last night tackling blazes at a number of abandoned properties in east Hull.

They were called to Teddington Close at about 22:30:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J6 for A614 Selby Road.

M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, though the sunshine could be quite hazy.

Watch my full forecast here:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Japanese brown bears get used to life in Yorkshire

Four endangered brown bears have been brought from Japan to a new life in Doncaster following a precision-planned 5,000-mile transport operation.

A brown bear
Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu had been living in cages at the Ainu Cultural Museum for 27 years and urgently needed new facilities, according to staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Staff at the South Yorkshire attraction stepped in when it became clear there was no capacity in Japanese zoos to take them.

A brown bear
Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A detailed operation was put together over the last two months to ensure their safe 5,400-mile journey to the UK.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park animal manager Debbie Porter says releasing them into their new three-acre home was an emotional moment.

"I actually took a photo of the empty cages because you think for 27 years they have been in that tiny caging," she says.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal over missing Huddersfield teenager

Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy from West Yorkshire who's been missing for over three weeks.

Corey Horner
West Yorkshire Police

Corey Horner was last seen at his home in Milnsbridge, near Huddersfield, on Thursday 12 July.

He's described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue/black padded body warmer, navy jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone who's seen Corey over the last few weeks or with information about his current whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Corey is also being urged to make contact with the police or his family to confirm he is safe and well.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three hurt in explosion at Bridlington industrial site

Three people have been injured after a small explosion at an industrial estate near Bridlington.

Map of area.
Google

Fire crews were called to Lancaster Road in Carnaby at about 03:15 this morning.

A build-up of gas in an industrial oven ignited and blew the oven doors off, according to the fire service.

One man suffered cuts to his head, a woman was left with burns and another man was also injured.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences

Some Yorkshire farmers are digging trenches and building walls to keep out thieves, it's emerged.

Digger
BBC

NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of British farms, says farmers are digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences, as rural crime has risen by more than 13% in the last year.

The insurer, which compiled the figures, says farmers are resorting to "medieval" fortifications such as earthworks to protect their property.

Police say the global demand for agricultural equipment is attracting organised crime to the countryside.

The Home Office says police funding will increase by £460m this year, allowing forces to decide how best to tackle local crime.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tributes paid to 'dazzling' Rotherham comedy star

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, who died at the weekend aged 73 after a short period of ill health.

Barry Cuckle
BBC

The Rotherham entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

David Walliams, who performed with the Chuckle Brothers in a 2013 Comic Relief sketch, said they were "dazzling talents" who were the "last link" to British music hall tradition.

Former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno said the comedian had "left happy memories for so many people".

The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.

The Yorkshire comedy duo were due to perform in the panto at Hull New Theatre later this year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Have you seen missing Lara?

Police are appealing for help finding a 15-year-old girl who's gone missing from the Hull area.

Missing teen
Humberside Police

Lara Halstead was last seen at about 01:00 on Sunday morning in Hedon.

She is believed to be wearing black skinny jeans and a long black jacket with a fur hood.

Police want anyone who's seen her, or who knows where she is, to get in touch.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's weather: Dry and sunny

BBC Weather

Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, but not as hot as it was yesterday.

Tonight, it'll remain dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover:

Weather graphic
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands turn out for Leeds Pride parade

Thousands of people turned out at the weekend for the annual Pride parade and celebrations in Leeds.

Pride girls
West Yorkshire Police

Up to 120 floats took part in the procession through the city centre, organisers said.

The event started at Millennium Square before winding its way through the city centre to Lower Briggate.

Paul Mattison, of Leeds Pride, estimated that 50,000 people were on the streets for the event and said the support was "overwhelming".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J31 for Pontefract Road.

M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes blocked and slow traffic on M62 westbound at J31, Pontefract (Castleford), because of debris on the road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 06:43 York to Newcastle service is delayed
  • The 06:57 Doncaster to Leeds service has been cancelled
  • The 07:26 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Attempted murder arrests after Selby stabbing

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a North Yorkshire market town at the weekend.

Square bar
Google

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Square Bar in Selby.

Four men were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the incident, police say.

A 26-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a Class A drug. He currently remains in police custody.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident crashed after a police pursuit in the Glasshoughton area, near Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Two men in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remain in custody.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top