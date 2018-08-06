Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Attempted murder arrests after Selby stabbing
- Three hurt in industrial site blast in Bridlington
- 'No suspicious circumstances' in Sheffield woman's death
- Concerns grow over missing Hull teenager
- Tributes paid to 'dazzling' Rotherham comedy star Barry Chuckle
- Appeal over missing Huddersfield boy, 15, missing for over three weeks
- Japanese brown bears get used to Yorkshire life after 5,400-mile trip
- Live updates on Monday 6 August 2018
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Gill Sennett and Oli Constable
In pictures: Thousands enjoy Hull's Humber Street Sesh
About 30,000 people enjoyed this weekend's Humber Street Sesh in Hull.
The music event, which is in its seventh year, showcases local unsigned talent.
This year for the first time the festival was expanded to run over two days.
Here's a look back at the highlights:
'No suspicious circumstances' in Sheffield woman's death
The death of a 30-year-old woman from Sheffield is not being treated as suspicious, police say.
The body of a woman was found in a house on Archdale Close at about 12:30 on Thursday 2 August.
Two people had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been released under investigation.
Endangered bears rehomed at wildlife park
Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu are flown more than 5,400 miles from Japan to their new home in Doncaster.Read more
Derelict buildings in Hull hit by fire
Firefighters spent four hours last night tackling blazes at a number of abandoned properties in east Hull.
They were called to Teddington Close at about 22:30:
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J6 for A614 Selby Road.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle.
Watch: Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, though the sunshine could be quite hazy.
Watch my full forecast here:
Japanese brown bears get used to life in Yorkshire
Four endangered brown bears have been brought from Japan to a new life in Doncaster following a precision-planned 5,000-mile transport operation.
Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu had been living in cages at the Ainu Cultural Museum for 27 years and urgently needed new facilities, according to staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Staff at the South Yorkshire attraction stepped in when it became clear there was no capacity in Japanese zoos to take them.
A detailed operation was put together over the last two months to ensure their safe 5,400-mile journey to the UK.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park animal manager Debbie Porter says releasing them into their new three-acre home was an emotional moment.
"I actually took a photo of the empty cages because you think for 27 years they have been in that tiny caging," she says.
Appeal over missing Huddersfield teenager
Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy from West Yorkshire who's been missing for over three weeks.
Corey Horner was last seen at his home in Milnsbridge, near Huddersfield, on Thursday 12 July.
He's described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue/black padded body warmer, navy jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.
Anyone who's seen Corey over the last few weeks or with information about his current whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
Corey is also being urged to make contact with the police or his family to confirm he is safe and well.
Three hurt in explosion at Bridlington industrial site
Three people have been injured after a small explosion at an industrial estate near Bridlington.
Fire crews were called to Lancaster Road in Carnaby at about 03:15 this morning.
A build-up of gas in an industrial oven ignited and blew the oven doors off, according to the fire service.
One man suffered cuts to his head, a woman was left with burns and another man was also injured.
Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences
Some Yorkshire farmers are digging trenches and building walls to keep out thieves, it's emerged.
NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of British farms, says farmers are digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences, as rural crime has risen by more than 13% in the last year.
The insurer, which compiled the figures, says farmers are resorting to "medieval" fortifications such as earthworks to protect their property.
Police say the global demand for agricultural equipment is attracting organised crime to the countryside.
The Home Office says police funding will increase by £460m this year, allowing forces to decide how best to tackle local crime.
Tributes paid to 'dazzling' Rotherham comedy star
Tributes are continuing to be paid to Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, who died at the weekend aged 73 after a short period of ill health.
The Rotherham entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.
Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."
David Walliams, who performed with the Chuckle Brothers in a 2013 Comic Relief sketch, said they were "dazzling talents" who were the "last link" to British music hall tradition.
Former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno said the comedian had "left happy memories for so many people".
The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.
The Yorkshire comedy duo were due to perform in the panto at Hull New Theatre later this year.
Have you seen missing Lara?
Police are appealing for help finding a 15-year-old girl who's gone missing from the Hull area.
Lara Halstead was last seen at about 01:00 on Sunday morning in Hedon.
She is believed to be wearing black skinny jeans and a long black jacket with a fur hood.
Police want anyone who's seen her, or who knows where she is, to get in touch.
Yorkshire's weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, but not as hot as it was yesterday.
Tonight, it'll remain dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover:
Thousands turn out for Leeds Pride parade
Thousands of people turned out at the weekend for the annual Pride parade and celebrations in Leeds.
Up to 120 floats took part in the procession through the city centre, organisers said.
The event started at Millennium Square before winding its way through the city centre to Lower Briggate.
Paul Mattison, of Leeds Pride, estimated that 50,000 people were on the streets for the event and said the support was "overwhelming".
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J31 for Pontefract Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes blocked and slow traffic on M62 westbound at J31, Pontefract (Castleford), because of debris on the road.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Attempted murder arrests after Selby stabbing
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a North Yorkshire market town at the weekend.
It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Square Bar in Selby.
Four men were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the incident, police say.
A 26-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a Class A drug. He currently remains in police custody.
A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident crashed after a police pursuit in the Glasshoughton area, near Castleford, West Yorkshire.
Two men in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remain in custody.