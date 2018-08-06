Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Four endangered brown bears have been brought from Japan to a new life in Doncaster following a precision-planned 5,000-mile transport operation.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu had been living in cages at the Ainu Cultural Museum for 27 years and urgently needed new facilities, according to staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Staff at the South Yorkshire attraction stepped in when it became clear there was no capacity in Japanese zoos to take them.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A detailed operation was put together over the last two months to ensure their safe 5,400-mile journey to the UK.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park animal manager Debbie Porter says releasing them into their new three-acre home was an emotional moment.

"I actually took a photo of the empty cages because you think for 27 years they have been in that tiny caging," she says.