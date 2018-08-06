Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a North Yorkshire market town at the weekend.

Google

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Square Bar in Selby.

Four men were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the incident, police say.

A 26-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a Class A drug. He currently remains in police custody.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident crashed after a police pursuit in the Glasshoughton area, near Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Two men in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remain in custody.