West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.
A woman is also being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The dead man's been named as Christopher Lewis, who was 24 and from Leeds.
He was critically wounded near a children's park in Reginald Street in Chapeltown on Wednesday night.
Police are appealing for information, saying the crime was committed in broad daylight.
Full steam ahead for Yorks scouts' world record attempt
A group of Yorkshire scouts are starting the third leg of their Guinness World Record attempt today, as they board the East Lancashire Railway in Manchester.
The groups from Kippax, Scholes and Sherburn are trying to beat the record for the longest journey by heritage railway in 36 hours, travelling from the North York Moors to the Welsh Highlands and on to the Midlands.
They'll be on board the East Lancs later for the third leg of their 36-hour trip.
Their world record attempt aims to raise funds to send three of their members to the World Scout Jamboree next year.
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J29 for M1 J42 to J30 for A642.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A636 West Yorkshire both ways
A636 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, from Thornes Road to Swan and Cynet Pub Roundabout.
A636 West Yorkshire - A636 Denby Dale Road in Wakefield closed in both directions from the Thornes Road junction to the Swan and Cynet Pub Roundabout junction, because of an accident involving motorcycle.
Severe congestion: A62 West Yorkshire northbound
A62 West Yorkshire northbound severe congestion, from Railway crosssing to A62.
A62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic on A62 Gelderd Road northbound in Beeston from the Railway crosssing junction to the A62 junction.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J40 for A638 Wakefield Road to J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed on M1 northbound from J40, A638 (Flushdyke) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Masked raider attacks 90-year-old woman
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.
Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J46 for A6120 Selby Road to J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound from J46, A6120 (Austhorpe) to J45, A63 (Temple Newsam), because of vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Joint funeral for police chase crash men
The four men died when the BMW they were in crashed during a police pursuit in Bradford on Thursday.Read more
Spoons in pants to prevent forced marriage
A school tells pupils to hide the spoons in their underwear to trigger metal detectors at airports.Read more
Four killed in police chase crash named
Four men men aged between 20 and 22 were in a BMW that crashed during a police pursuit in Bradford.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J29 for M1 J42.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road to M1 Southbound and heavy traffic westbound at J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
BreakingBradford police pursuit crash dead named
All four men who died when their car collided with a tree on Toller Lane in Bradford earlier this week following a police pursuit have now been formally identified.
Pictured clockwise from top left, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, Tayyab Siddique, 22, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, and Murtza Chaudhry, 21, all died in the incident at about 05:30 on Thursday morning.
All four men were from Bradford and all died at the scene, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Their post mortems have now been held.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have support in place for the families of those who have died.
"We have met with them to discuss our investigation and we will continue to update them about our work.
"My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved."
Travel update: M62 westbound reopens
The four-vehicle crash on the M62 westbound has been cleared, but as we head into the Friday rush hour, there is still a gigantic queue of 11 miles.
The tailback stretches from the M621 junction all the way to the scene at about J23:
Muggers target dog walker in Leeds
Police are looking for two men after a dog walker was approached by would-be muggers in Leeds.
The 32-year-old woman was walking in Middleton Park (pictured) last month when the men came up to her.
They told her to hand over her belongings and then tried to take her bag before running off.
Police say both men are of mixed race, slim and in their late teens with both being about 6ft tall.
One person left with minor injuries after M62 crash
If you're heading to Manchester from Leeds this afternoon, it's probably worth avoiding the M62 as a crash between four vehicles has led to an eight-mile queue.
The crash happened just after 14:30 and involved two cars and two vans, one of which has ended up on its side.
One person has been left with minor injuries.
Two lanes between J24 and J23 are still closed, although one lane is now open, allowing traffic to pass the scene.
Travel update: One-and-a-half-hour delays on M62
BBC News Travel
Traffic queues look pretty much the same wherever they are but, for what it's worth, this is the one on the M62 westbound right now:
Earlier, a crash between two cars and two vans closed two lanes between J24 and J23.
One of the vans has reportedly overturned but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
The queue behind it stretches back seven miles with delays of one-and-a-half hours.
Four-vehicle M62 crash causes seven-mile queue
BBC News Travel
There is a seven-mile queue on the M62 westbound this afternoon after a crash involving two vans and two cars.
One of the vans is reported to have come to rest on its side.
Two lanes are still closed, so expect a long delay if you're heading that way:
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for .
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed westbound at J24, Ainley Top.
Flowers placed at home of Leeds fatal shooting victim
Flowers have been left outside the Leeds home of a man who was shot dead in what police say was a "targeted" attack.
Christopher Lewis, 24, from Leeds, was shot near a children's park in Reginald Street in Chapeltown on Wednesday night.
Police remain outside the victim's home near to the shooting scene.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.
A woman is also being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Leeds United v Stoke City
Missing Bradford man has no access to money or phone
A man with learning disabilities and no way of making contact with anyone has gone missing in Bradford.
Police say Mubarak Anzi, hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
The 36-year-old is from the Canterbury area of the city, and was last seen wearing a navy and dark grey jacket over a light green shirt, black cotton trousers and black shoes.
Police say he may have got lost and has no access to money or social media and doesn't carry a phone.
Severe accident: A6181 West Yorkshire northbound
A6181 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from Sunbridge Road to Grattan Road.
A6181 West Yorkshire - A6181 Barry Street in Bradford closed northbound from the Sunbridge Road junction to the Grattan Road junction, because of a serious accident.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Leeds
A man has been left injured after a drive-by shooting in Leeds this morning.
The victim was on Tong Road in Armley when the shooting - which police say was targeted - happened at about 01:05 this morning.
He was shot in the leg, was left with non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.
Officers say there is no link between this and a shooting in Chapeltown on Wednesday in which a man died.
Missing 'lesbian' sparks plaque anger
Bins in Huddersfield street unemptied for six weeks
A fuming couple in Berry Brow say they are at their wits' end after 20 bags of rubbish remain uncollected at their home.
Rainbow plaque honours Anne Lister
BreakingMan seriously injured after shooting in Leeds
A man's been shot and seriously injured in Leeds this morning.
It happened on Tong Road, in Armley, and the road is closed as police investigate.
Officers say the shooting is not linked to another shooting on Wednesday in Chapeltown in which a man died.
More to follow:
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J23 for A640 New Hey Road and J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J29 for M1 J42 to J30 for A642.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A636 West Yorkshire both ways
A636 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, from Thornes Road to Swan and Cynet Pub Roundabout.
A636 West Yorkshire - A636 Denby Dale Road in Wakefield closed in both directions from the Thornes Road junction to the Swan and Cynet Pub Roundabout junction, because of an accident involving motorcycle.
Severe congestion: A62 West Yorkshire northbound
A62 West Yorkshire northbound severe congestion, from Railway crosssing to A62.
A62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic on A62 Gelderd Road northbound in Beeston from the Railway crosssing junction to the A62 junction.
Yorkshire's weather
A mostly dry start to the day, but cloud will increase this morning, bringing the risk of rain.
This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with showers.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Fatal Bradford crash: Dashcam footage examined
An investigation is continuing this morning after four men died in a crash in Bradford yesterday.
Their car hit a tree on Toller Lane in the city as it was followed by an unmarked police vehicle.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct revealed last night the BMW was being pursued at speed.
Two of the men have been identified, but forensic officers are still trying to establish the identity of two others.
Dashcam footage recovered from the unmarked car is due to be examined.
The men won't be named until all the families are informed.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J26 for A638 to J27 for A650 Gelderd Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J26, A638 (Chain Bar) to J27, A650 (Gildersome), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
