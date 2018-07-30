West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

All four men who died when their car collided with a tree on Toller Lane in Bradford earlier this week following a police pursuit have now been formally identified.

West Yorkshire Police

Pictured clockwise from top left, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, Tayyab Siddique, 22, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, and Murtza Chaudhry, 21, all died in the incident at about 05:30 on Thursday morning.

All four men were from Bradford and all died at the scene, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Their post mortems have now been held.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have support in place for the families of those who have died.

"We have met with them to discuss our investigation and we will continue to update them about our work.

"My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved."