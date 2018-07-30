Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Many mothers will remember exactly where they were when they went into labour - and that's certainly the case for one woman in Skegness who went into labour six weeks early at the pool in Butlins!

Rachel Chedgzoy was enjoying a holiday in the resort with her family and had to ask the staff for help when the pain started.

The resort's nursery nurse, Claire Berry, was called into action and was guided by a paramedic on the phone to deliver the baby girl safely.

She's been named Evie Claire Elizabeth - her middle name, a nod to the woman who brought her into the world.

Today, Claire and Roy, who also helped out, have been reunited with Rachel and baby Evie: