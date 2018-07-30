Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Many mothers will remember exactly where they were when they went into labour - and that's certainly the case for one woman in Skegness who went into labour six weeks early at the pool in Butlins!
Rachel Chedgzoy was enjoying a holiday in the resort with her family and had to ask the staff for help when the pain started.
The resort's nursery nurse, Claire Berry, was called into action and was guided by a paramedic on the phone to deliver the baby girl safely.
She's been named Evie Claire Elizabeth - her middle name, a nod to the woman who brought her into the world.
Today, Claire and Roy, who also helped out, have been reunited with Rachel and baby Evie:
Watch: Rollerblading grandparents help mark WWI centenary
Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.
A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.
Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.
To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90.
Local TV service to be taken over
Estuary TV, which covers East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.
The announcement was made on the station by executive producer Lia Nici.
There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.
We are confident that these additional appointments, along with the improved support we are putting in place to help patients get to the right specialist for their condition first time, will significantly improve overall access to primary care in the longer term."
Watch: Hospital's celebration after patient's parents wed
A young girl from Sheffield who's undergoing cancer treatment had a surprise when hospital staff went above and beyond to make sure she could see her mum and dad get married.
Kayleigh, 11, has been spending a lot of time at Sheffield Children's Hospital recently, but the team there did something special, as the video below shows:
Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences
A man from Bridlington has
been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms,
including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.
The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.
Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.
Today’s sentence shows the possession of illegal and unauthorised weapons and ammunition will not be tolerated and those that flout the law will rightly be prosecuted."
Rinks Lane closed after serious crash
BBC News Travel
A man has been seriously injured after the vehicle he was in hit a tree in Bassingham.
It happened on Rinks Lane.
Police officers are on the scene and the road is currently closed.
Residents' concerns over new school plans
People living in an East Yorkshire village say plans to create a school for children with special needs there will leave the community with no green space or little access to their village hall.
Residents in Ryehill are due to hold a meeting to discuss plans for a modular unit and car park to be built next to the hall.
But Lisa Taylor, headteacher of Hope Bridge School, says the community is at the heart of what it does and people will be allowed to use the green space out of school hours.
"It won't actually take away the green space. We want the local community heavily involved with the life and success of the school," says Ms Taylor.
It's quite the opposite of taking anything away as they'll gain a great deal. The car park and building itself will take up 19% of the green space."
'Every seat monitored' to catch football troublemakers
A new camera system has been brought in at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to catch troublemakers causing disorder, with the system said to be "constantly watching every seat".
About £200,000 has been spent on the "state-of-the-art" cameras to send a strong message to people who go to the ground looking to cause trouble, the club says.
United says 55 court bans and 85 stadium bans were issued last season and the new system is designed to eradicate criminal disorder and
anti-social behaviour.
We have clear examples of people being highlighted with regards to missile-throwing, flares and pitch encroachments, among other offences. If this happens at Bramall Lane, we will identify perpetrators and deal with them accordingly."
Grass fire near M180 in North Lincolnshire
If you're on the M180 at the moment, be aware of a fire near Barnetby Top - and take care:
Louth couple's 'absolute shock' at big lottery win
A retired couple from Louth have scooped £1m on the lottery.
It took a full week for Barry and Brenda Coupland to realise the winning ticket was lying unchecked on the kitchen counter.
I wish I could have captured the moment I found out we were millionaires. I think the colour must have drained from my face, I was just in absolute shock. I had £1m on my kitchen table for over a week and I didn't even realise!"
Barry and Brenda say the first item on their shopping list is a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 and the couple say they're also looking at holidays.
Travel update: One-and-a-half-hour delays on M62
BBC News Travel
Traffic queues look pretty much the same wherever they are but, for what it's worth, this is the one on the M62 westbound right now:
Earlier, a crash between two cars and two vans closed two lanes between J24 and J23.
One of the vans has reportedly overturned but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
The queue behind it stretches back seven miles with delays of one-and-a-half hours.
Four-vehicle M62 crash causes seven-mile queue
BBC News Travel
There is a seven-mile queue on the M62 westbound this afternoon after a crash involving two vans and two cars.
One of the vans is reported to have come to rest on its side.
Two lanes are still closed, so expect a long delay if you're heading that way:
The plan sets out the district council's response to increasing population, housing, employment, land, schools and shops.
When it was passed, issues raised by councillors included the banning of development in coastal flood risk areas.
However, councillors have now approved the building of homes in a flood zone.
Councillors circumvented the local plan, saying there was "a local need for low-cost market housing and with the planning history on the site of the types already being built, the application will fulfill the need".
Charges dropped against Sheffield tree protester
A Sheffield tree campaigner says the charges he was expecting to face today have been dropped.
All three allegations against Benoit Benz Compin concern protests which took place on Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore on 5 March.
He was due before magistrates today, but says he's found out that after weeks of expecting to go to court, the charges of obstructing a police officer and assault have been dropped.
The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the charges have been dropped.
Go Explore Lincolnshire was developed to encourage families to do more exercise.
The organisation says almost 25% of people in Lincolnshire admit to doing less than 30 minutes of exercise a week.
Salmon season extended after calls from Yorkshire MP
The salmon fishing season is set to be extended by two months after calls from a North Yorkshire MP.
Fisherman could only try for salmon from April to October previously, but now they can start in February.
The Conservative MP for Richmond, Rishi Sunak, says bringing the season forward will help take advantage of the recovering salmon population.
Mr Sunak wrote to the chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, saying the increasing numbers of salmon returning to the river was an environmental success story the agency, landowners and conservationists should be proud of.
He urged him to extend the season, to attract more fishing enthusiasts and take advantage of the economic benefit they would bring to the area.
Watch: International water skiers take to lakes
One of the biggest water skiing competitions in the world is happening at Hazelwood Ski World in Thorpe on the Hill, near Lincoln, today.
She made her vows to her partner Anne Walker in the church in 1834.
York Civic Trust, which erected the plaque, says: "While we’ve received many positive responses to the plaque, we are really sorry that there are also many people who feel let down by the plaque’s wording."
Greg Stephenson from York Pride says the wording on the plaque distracts from its focus:
Boston hospital bosses left red-faced over ambulance plan
Just days after changes to services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital's children's ward were announced, it's emerged that there are now delays in implementing them.
The changes to childrens services at the Pilgrim, which were caused by staff shortages, should have come into force on Wednesday.
They would have involved transporting serious cases in two dedicated ambulances to other hospitals for treatment.
But BBC Radio Lincolnshire's seen a leaked email from a senior nurse which suggests staff are unable to use the vehicles and children can't be transferred safely.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has now confirmed a number of issues were discovered relating to the equipment on the ambulances.
The trust says patient safety is its priority and the issues should be resolved by Monday.
Humpback whales spotted off East Yorkshire coast
A rare sighting of two humpback whales has been reported off the East Yorkshire coast.
The two animals can grow up to 16m in length.
The humpbacks, like the one pictured above, were spotted off Flamborough.
Something unusual like a humpback is always very special. We have a lot of other whales arrive, mainly minke whales, but humpbacks are few and far between this side of the country."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Butlin's staff deliver baby at swimming pool
Many mothers will remember exactly where they were when they went into labour - and that's certainly the case for one woman in Skegness who went into labour six weeks early at the pool in Butlins!
Rachel Chedgzoy was enjoying a holiday in the resort with her family and had to ask the staff for help when the pain started.
The resort's nursery nurse, Claire Berry, was called into action and was guided by a paramedic on the phone to deliver the baby girl safely.
She's been named Evie Claire Elizabeth - her middle name, a nod to the woman who brought her into the world.
Today, Claire and Roy, who also helped out, have been reunited with Rachel and baby Evie:
Watch: Rollerblading grandparents help mark WWI centenary
Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.
A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.
Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.
To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90.
Local TV service to be taken over
Estuary TV, which covers East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.
The announcement was made on the station by executive producer Lia Nici.
Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable.
However, it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.
This evening's weather: Dry and clear
Tonight in Lincolnshire will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.
Another humid or even muggy night with just a light breeze:
BreakingBradford police pursuit crash dead named
All four men who died when their car collided with a tree on Toller Lane in Bradford earlier this week following a police pursuit have now been formally identified.
Pictured clockwise from top left, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, Tayyab Siddique, 22, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, and Murtza Chaudhry, 21, all died in the incident at about 05:30 on Thursday morning.
All four men were from Bradford and all died at the scene, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Their post mortems have now been held.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have support in place for the families of those who have died.
"We have met with them to discuss our investigation and we will continue to update them about our work.
"My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved."
Man seriously hurt in Gainsborough attack
A man's been left with a serious head injury after being attacked in Gainsborough.
It happened at about 13:30 today on Theaker Avenue
Three men assaulted the victim, who is now in hospital, police say.
Anyone with information about the attack is being asked to contact police.
East Riding patients to get better access to doctors
People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are being promised better access to their doctors.
The East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has received additional funding from NHS England to improve GP access and extra evening and weekend clinics are being phased in, starting in Goole.
There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.
Watch: Hospital's celebration after patient's parents wed
A young girl from Sheffield who's undergoing cancer treatment had a surprise when hospital staff went above and beyond to make sure she could see her mum and dad get married.
Kayleigh, 11, has been spending a lot of time at Sheffield Children's Hospital recently, but the team there did something special, as the video below shows:
Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences
A man from Bridlington has been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms, including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.
The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.
Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.
Rinks Lane closed after serious crash
BBC News Travel
A man has been seriously injured after the vehicle he was in hit a tree in Bassingham.
It happened on Rinks Lane.
Police officers are on the scene and the road is currently closed.
Residents' concerns over new school plans
People living in an East Yorkshire village say plans to create a school for children with special needs there will leave the community with no green space or little access to their village hall.
Residents in Ryehill are due to hold a meeting to discuss plans for a modular unit and car park to be built next to the hall.
But Lisa Taylor, headteacher of Hope Bridge School, says the community is at the heart of what it does and people will be allowed to use the green space out of school hours.
"It won't actually take away the green space. We want the local community heavily involved with the life and success of the school," says Ms Taylor.
'Every seat monitored' to catch football troublemakers
A new camera system has been brought in at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to catch troublemakers causing disorder, with the system said to be "constantly watching every seat".
About £200,000 has been spent on the "state-of-the-art" cameras to send a strong message to people who go to the ground looking to cause trouble, the club says.
United says 55 court bans and 85 stadium bans were issued last season and the new system is designed to eradicate criminal disorder and anti-social behaviour.
Grass fire near M180 in North Lincolnshire
If you're on the M180 at the moment, be aware of a fire near Barnetby Top - and take care:
Travel update: M62 westbound reopens
BBC News Travel
The four-vehicle crash on the M62 westbound has been cleared, but as we head into the Friday rush hour, there is still a gigantic queue of 11 miles.
The tailback stretches from the M621 junction all the way to the scene at about J23:
Muggers target dog walker in Leeds
Police are looking for two men after a dog walker was approached by would-be muggers in Leeds.
The 32-year-old woman was walking in Middleton Park (pictured) last month when the men came up to her.
They told her to hand over her belongings and then tried to take her bag before running off.
Police say both men are of mixed race, slim and in their late teens with both being about 6ft tall.
Picture released of Lintin's recovery
Pictures of a Lincolnshire motorbike racer who was badly injured in a race last month have been released by his team showing him recovering in hospital.
Ivan Lintin, from Bardney, crashed at the Southern 100 road races in the Isle of Man, in which another racer died.
Lintin's condition is slowly improving and he is expected to be moved to a Lincolnshire hospital soon:
One person left with minor injuries after M62 crash
If you're heading to Manchester from Leeds this afternoon, it's probably worth avoiding the M62 as a crash between four vehicles has led to an eight-mile queue.
The crash happened just after 14:30 and involved two cars and two vans, one of which has ended up on its side.
One person has been left with minor injuries.
Two lanes between J24 and J23 are still closed, although one lane is now open, allowing traffic to pass the scene.
Over 270 emergency calls a day to North Yorkshire cops
North Yorkshire Police say they get more than 270 emergency 999 calls every day, after figures were released today.
The force is tweeting behind the scenes stories from the day, showing the public the kind of work it deals with:
Louth couple's 'absolute shock' at big lottery win
A retired couple from Louth have scooped £1m on the lottery.
It took a full week for Barry and Brenda Coupland to realise the winning ticket was lying unchecked on the kitchen counter.
Barry and Brenda say the first item on their shopping list is a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 and the couple say they're also looking at holidays.
Travel update: One-and-a-half-hour delays on M62
BBC News Travel
Traffic queues look pretty much the same wherever they are but, for what it's worth, this is the one on the M62 westbound right now:
Earlier, a crash between two cars and two vans closed two lanes between J24 and J23.
One of the vans has reportedly overturned but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
The queue behind it stretches back seven miles with delays of one-and-a-half hours.
Four-vehicle M62 crash causes seven-mile queue
BBC News Travel
There is a seven-mile queue on the M62 westbound this afternoon after a crash involving two vans and two cars.
One of the vans is reported to have come to rest on its side.
Two lanes are still closed, so expect a long delay if you're heading that way:
Fancy becoming a nurse cadet in Lincolnshire?
Lincolnshire's hospitals are looking to recruit new nurse cadets.
It's part of ongoing work to fill staff shortages at Boston, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals.
A total of 22 cadets are wanted for 13-month-long placements working within different wards and departments.
Students getting their GCSE and A Level results this month are being encouraged to consider applying.
BBC Weather Watchers: Fabulous Filey at sunrise
BBC Weather Watchers
If anyone ever says to you the Yorkshire coast isn't up to much, show them this.
It's a lovely snap of Filey this morning from BBC Weather Watcher FileyPete:
Flowers placed at home of Leeds fatal shooting victim
Flowers have been left outside the Leeds home of a man who was shot dead in what police say was a "targeted" attack.
Christopher Lewis, 24, from Leeds, was shot near a children's park in Reginald Street in Chapeltown on Wednesday night.
Police remain outside the victim's home near to the shooting scene.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.
A woman is also being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Council committee defies local plan
East Lindsey District Council's planning committee has gone against advice in its new local plan, just two weeks after it was adopted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plan sets out the district council's response to increasing population, housing, employment, land, schools and shops.
When it was passed, issues raised by councillors included the banning of development in coastal flood risk areas.
However, councillors have now approved the building of homes in a flood zone.
Councillors circumvented the local plan, saying there was "a local need for low-cost market housing and with the planning history on the site of the types already being built, the application will fulfill the need".
Charges dropped against Sheffield tree protester
A Sheffield tree campaigner says the charges he was expecting to face today have been dropped.
All three allegations against Benoit Benz Compin concern protests which took place on Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore on 5 March.
He was due before magistrates today, but says he's found out that after weeks of expecting to go to court, the charges of obstructing a police officer and assault have been dropped.
The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the charges have been dropped.
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling in Sheffield are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, campaigners say many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which should be saved.
They say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.
Hull's Maureen Lipman joins Coronation Street
Maureen Lipman has signed up to star as an "outspoken battleaxe" in Coronation Street.
The Hull-born actress and comedian will play Tyrone Dobbs' grandmother (pictured), Evelyn Plummer, when she arrives in September.
She previously made a brief appearance in Corrie in 2002 as snooty landlady Lillian Spencer.
Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon
The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:
Planned Sheffield Supertram strikes suspended
A planned strike by union members at Stagecoach Supertram in Sheffield has been called off, according to the tram operator.
The firm says Stagecoach and Unite the union have agreed a new pay deal, meaning union members will now vote on the offer.
The union is recommending the offer to be accepted, bringing an end to tram strikes planned for this month and next month.
Missing Bradford man has no access to money or phone
A man with learning disabilities and no way of making contact with anyone has gone missing in Bradford.
Police say Mubarak Anzi, hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
The 36-year-old is from the Canterbury area of the city, and was last seen wearing a navy and dark grey jacket over a light green shirt, black cotton trousers and black shoes.
Police say he may have got lost and has no access to money or social media and doesn't carry a phone.
New app to get Lincolnshire up and moving
Active Lincolnshire have launched a new app to get us walking over the summer break.
Go Explore Lincolnshire was developed to encourage families to do more exercise.
The organisation says almost 25% of people in Lincolnshire admit to doing less than 30 minutes of exercise a week.
Salmon season extended after calls from Yorkshire MP
The salmon fishing season is set to be extended by two months after calls from a North Yorkshire MP.
Fisherman could only try for salmon from April to October previously, but now they can start in February.
The Conservative MP for Richmond, Rishi Sunak, says bringing the season forward will help take advantage of the recovering salmon population.
Mr Sunak wrote to the chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, saying the increasing numbers of salmon returning to the river was an environmental success story the agency, landowners and conservationists should be proud of.
He urged him to extend the season, to attract more fishing enthusiasts and take advantage of the economic benefit they would bring to the area.
Watch: International water skiers take to lakes
One of the biggest water skiing competitions in the world is happening at Hazelwood Ski World in Thorpe on the Hill, near Lincoln, today.
Here's some of the action:
Stunning pictures across East Yorkshire
BBC Weather Watchers
The weather is still good and you've been sending in some lovely pictures from across the East Riding today.
This was the sunrise in Flamborough this morning:
One of the glistening water ways in Goole:
And this great cloud formation over the crops in Leven:
York council tenant on £900 benefits convicted of begging
A 40-year-old council tenant has been convicted of begging in York, despite living in fully-funded accommodation and receiving £900 a month in state benefits.
Roy Finch, of Thief Lane, York, had been a council tenant since 2004.
However, following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police, he admitted two offences of begging in the city centre.
Officers say he admitted he begs on a regular basis and has been doing so for a lengthy period.
Finch pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 court costs.
After the hearing Con Stephen Armitage said: “Finch clearly wanted to give the impression he was homeless in order to receive money and other donations from the general public.
“This absolutely wasn’t the case - he has lived in council accommodation for 14 years and receives hundreds of pounds in further benefits every month."
Weather: Dry afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
Much of this afternoon will be dry with sunny spells and patchy cloud.
The amount of cloud is likely to increase, bringing the chance of the odd shower.
Another very warm and humid day.
Man arrested over cathedral 'defecation'
A man has been arrested in Sheffield accused of defecating outside the city's cathedral and exposing himself to a young woman in the city centre.
South Yorkshire Police say the man was wanted for defecating outside the building three times in the space of a week.
He was also wanted for having failed to appear at court for breaching a Community Behaviour Order.
Listen: Blue plaque wording ignores 'LGBT focus'
The wording of a recently unveiled plaque in York describing a 19th Century lesbian as "gender non-conforming" should be changed, according to the chair of York Pride.
More than 2,000 people have so far signed an online petition against the words used on the plaque at Holy Trinity church on Goodramgate, dedicated to diarist Anne Lister.
She made her vows to her partner Anne Walker in the church in 1834.
York Civic Trust, which erected the plaque, says: "While we’ve received many positive responses to the plaque, we are really sorry that there are also many people who feel let down by the plaque’s wording."
Greg Stephenson from York Pride says the wording on the plaque distracts from its focus:
Boston hospital bosses left red-faced over ambulance plan
Just days after changes to services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital's children's ward were announced, it's emerged that there are now delays in implementing them.
The changes to childrens services at the Pilgrim, which were caused by staff shortages, should have come into force on Wednesday.
They would have involved transporting serious cases in two dedicated ambulances to other hospitals for treatment.
But BBC Radio Lincolnshire's seen a leaked email from a senior nurse which suggests staff are unable to use the vehicles and children can't be transferred safely.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has now confirmed a number of issues were discovered relating to the equipment on the ambulances.
The trust says patient safety is its priority and the issues should be resolved by Monday.
Humpback whales spotted off East Yorkshire coast
A rare sighting of two humpback whales has been reported off the East Yorkshire coast.
The two animals can grow up to 16m in length.
The humpbacks, like the one pictured above, were spotted off Flamborough.