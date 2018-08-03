Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton, Oli Constable, Nick Wilmshurst and Caroline Brockelbank

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J40 for A638 Wakefield Road to J41 for A650.

M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed on M1 northbound from J40, A638 (Flushdyke) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.

M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.

Global landmarks made out of Lego

Lego landmarks from around the world go on show in the centre of Sheffield.
A spectacle featuring 20 landmark models made from Lego bricks will be on show in Sheffield.

Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Braintree Town and FC Halifax Town.

Harrogate Town v Sutton United

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Barnsley v Oxford United

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Barnsley and Oxford United.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J46 for A6120 Selby Road to J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.

M1 West Yorkshire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound from J46, A6120 (Austhorpe) to J45, A63 (Temple Newsam), because of vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 to J34 for A631 Sheffield Road.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J29 for M1 J42.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road to M1 Southbound and heavy traffic westbound at J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Watch: Rollerblading grandparents help mark WWI centenary

Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.

A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.

Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.

To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90.

Local TV service to be taken over

Estuary TV, which covers East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.

Logo of Estuary TV
Estuary TV

The announcement was made on the station by executive producer Lia Nici.

Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable.

However, it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.

BreakingBradford police pursuit crash dead named

All four men who died when their car collided with a tree on Toller Lane in Bradford earlier this week following a police pursuit have now been formally identified.

Victims
West Yorkshire Police

Pictured clockwise from top left, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, Tayyab Siddique, 22, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, and Murtza Chaudhry, 21, all died in the incident at about 05:30 on Thursday morning.

All four men were from Bradford and all died at the scene, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Their post mortems have now been held.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have support in place for the families of those who have died.

"We have met with them to discuss our investigation and we will continue to update them about our work.

"My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved."

Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J57 for A66.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound at J57 A66(M) Darlington, because of an accident.

East Riding patients to get better access to doctors

People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are being promised better access to their doctors.

Stock image of a doctor taking someones pulse
PA

The East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has received additional funding from NHS England to improve GP access and extra evening and weekend clinics are being phased in, starting in Goole.

There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.

We are confident that these additional appointments, along with the improved support we are putting in place to help patients get to the right specialist for their condition first time, will significantly improve overall access to primary care in the longer term."

Doctor Gina PalumboChair, East Riding CCG

Watch: Hospital's celebration after patient's parents wed

A young girl from Sheffield who's undergoing cancer treatment had a surprise when hospital staff went above and beyond to make sure she could see her mum and dad get married.

Kayleigh, 11, has been spending a lot of time at Sheffield Children's Hospital recently, but the team there did something special, as the video below shows:

Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences

A man from Bridlington has been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms, including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Two guns
Crown Prosecution Service

Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.

The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.

Gun
Crown Prosecution Service

Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.

Today’s sentence shows the possession of illegal and unauthorised weapons and ammunition will not be tolerated and those that flout the law will rightly be prosecuted."

Catherine AinsworthCrown Prosecution Service

'Every seat monitored' to catch football troublemakers

A new camera system has been brought in at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to catch troublemakers causing disorder, with the system said to be "constantly watching every seat".

Cameras inside Bramall Lane
Sheffield United

About £200,000 has been spent on the "state-of-the-art" cameras to send a strong message to people who go to the ground looking to cause trouble, the club says.

United says 55 court bans and 85 stadium bans were issued last season and the new system is designed to eradicate criminal disorder and anti-social behaviour.

We have clear examples of people being highlighted with regards to missile-throwing, flares and pitch encroachments, among other offences. If this happens at Bramall Lane, we will identify perpetrators and deal with them accordingly."

Jurgen Morton-HallSafety Officer, Sheffield United

Travel update: M62 westbound reopens

BBC News Travel

The four-vehicle crash on the M62 westbound has been cleared, but as we head into the Friday rush hour, there is still a gigantic queue of 11 miles.

The tailback stretches from the M621 junction all the way to the scene at about J23:

Muggers target dog walker in Leeds

Police are looking for two men after a dog walker was approached by would-be muggers in Leeds.

Middleton Park
Google

The 32-year-old woman was walking in Middleton Park (pictured) last month when the men came up to her.

They told her to hand over her belongings and then tried to take her bag before running off.

Police say both men are of mixed race, slim and in their late teens with both being about 6ft tall.

Sheffield United v Swansea City

Swansea City manager Graham Potter

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Swansea City.

One person left with minor injuries after M62 crash

If you're heading to Manchester from Leeds this afternoon, it's probably worth avoiding the M62 as a crash between four vehicles has led to an eight-mile queue.

M62 queue
@kourtis99

The crash happened just after 14:30 and involved two cars and two vans, one of which has ended up on its side.

One person has been left with minor injuries.

Two lanes between J24 and J23 are still closed, although one lane is now open, allowing traffic to pass the scene.

Salford sign Turgut from Hull FC

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson.

Salford Red Devils sign Hull FC outside-back Jansin Turgut ahead of the Super League Qualifiers.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J36 for A61 to J37 for A628.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J36, A61 (Tankersley) to J37, A628 (Dodworth), because of an accident.

Over 270 emergency calls a day to North Yorkshire cops

North Yorkshire Police say they get more than 270 emergency 999 calls every day, after figures were released today.

The force is tweeting behind the scenes stories from the day, showing the public the kind of work it deals with:

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

Travel update: One-and-a-half-hour delays on M62

BBC News Travel

Traffic queues look pretty much the same wherever they are but, for what it's worth, this is the one on the M62 westbound right now:

M62
Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Earlier, a crash between two cars and two vans closed two lanes between J24 and J23.

One of the vans has reportedly overturned but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The queue behind it stretches back seven miles with delays of one-and-a-half hours.

Four-vehicle M62 crash causes seven-mile queue

BBC News Travel

There is a seven-mile queue on the M62 westbound this afternoon after a crash involving two vans and two cars.

One of the vans is reported to have come to rest on its side.

Two lanes are still closed, so expect a long delay if you're heading that way:

Hull City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia

Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Hull City and Aston Villa.

Girl, 11, leaves sickbed to be bridesmaid

Girl, 11, with cancer leaves Sheffield hospital bed to be bridesmaid for parents' wedding.
Kayleigh Walsh, who has cancer, was allowed out of a Sheffield hospital to attend her parents' nuptials.

BBC Weather Watchers: Fabulous Filey at sunrise

BBC Weather Watchers

If anyone ever says to you the Yorkshire coast isn't up to much, show them this.

It's a lovely snap of Filey this morning from BBC Weather Watcher FileyPete:

Filey
BBC

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for .

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed westbound at J24, Ainley Top.

