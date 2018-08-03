Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Oli Constable, Nick Wilmshurst and Caroline Brockelbank
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J40 for A638 Wakefield Road to J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed on M1 northbound from J40, A638 (Flushdyke) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Masked raider attacks 90-year-old woman
The balaclava-wearing man stole cash from the woman's house in Bradford before leaving, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Global landmarks made out of Lego
Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town
Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Braintree Town and FC Halifax Town.Read more
Harrogate Town v Sutton United
Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Harrogate Town and Sutton United.Read more
Barnsley v Oxford United
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Barnsley and Oxford United.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J46 for A6120 Selby Road to J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound from J46, A6120 (Austhorpe) to J45, A63 (Temple Newsam), because of vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City.Read more
Southend United v Doncaster Rovers
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Southend United and Doncaster Rovers.Read more
Joint funeral for police chase crash men
The four men died when the BMW they were in crashed during a police pursuit in Bradford on Thursday.Read more
Spoons in pants to prevent forced marriage
A school tells pupils to hide the spoons in their underwear to trigger metal detectors at airports.Read more
Finch & Roy share record Surrey stand - T20 Blast round-up
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produce an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey chase 222 to beat Middlesex at The Oval.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 to J34 for A631 Sheffield Road.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Four killed in police chase crash named
Four men men aged between 20 and 22 were in a BMW that crashed during a police pursuit in Bradford.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J29 for M1 J42.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane blocked on exit slip road to M1 Southbound and heavy traffic westbound at J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Watch: Rollerblading grandparents help mark WWI centenary
Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.
A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.
Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.
To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90.
Local TV service to be taken over
Estuary TV, which covers East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.
The announcement was made on the station by executive producer Lia Nici.
Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable.
However, it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.
BreakingBradford police pursuit crash dead named
All four men who died when their car collided with a tree on Toller Lane in Bradford earlier this week following a police pursuit have now been formally identified.
Pictured clockwise from top left, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, Tayyab Siddique, 22, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, and Murtza Chaudhry, 21, all died in the incident at about 05:30 on Thursday morning.
All four men were from Bradford and all died at the scene, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Their post mortems have now been held.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We have support in place for the families of those who have died.
"We have met with them to discuss our investigation and we will continue to update them about our work.
"My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved."
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J57 for A66.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound at J57 A66(M) Darlington, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
East Riding patients to get better access to doctors
People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are being promised better access to their doctors.
The East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has received additional funding from NHS England to improve GP access and extra evening and weekend clinics are being phased in, starting in Goole.
There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.
Watch: Hospital's celebration after patient's parents wed
A young girl from Sheffield who's undergoing cancer treatment had a surprise when hospital staff went above and beyond to make sure she could see her mum and dad get married.
Kayleigh, 11, has been spending a lot of time at Sheffield Children's Hospital recently, but the team there did something special, as the video below shows:
Dead couple poisoned by fumes in Malta
Diane Ainsley went to the island of Gozo to stay with her boyfriend who also died.Read more
Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences
A man from Bridlington has been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms, including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.
The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.
Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.
'Every seat monitored' to catch football troublemakers
A new camera system has been brought in at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to catch troublemakers causing disorder, with the system said to be "constantly watching every seat".
About £200,000 has been spent on the "state-of-the-art" cameras to send a strong message to people who go to the ground looking to cause trouble, the club says.
United says 55 court bans and 85 stadium bans were issued last season and the new system is designed to eradicate criminal disorder and anti-social behaviour.
Travel update: M62 westbound reopens
BBC News Travel
The four-vehicle crash on the M62 westbound has been cleared, but as we head into the Friday rush hour, there is still a gigantic queue of 11 miles.
The tailback stretches from the M621 junction all the way to the scene at about J23:
Muggers target dog walker in Leeds
Police are looking for two men after a dog walker was approached by would-be muggers in Leeds.
The 32-year-old woman was walking in Middleton Park (pictured) last month when the men came up to her.
They told her to hand over her belongings and then tried to take her bag before running off.
Police say both men are of mixed race, slim and in their late teens with both being about 6ft tall.
Sheffield United v Swansea City
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Swansea City.Read more
One person left with minor injuries after M62 crash
If you're heading to Manchester from Leeds this afternoon, it's probably worth avoiding the M62 as a crash between four vehicles has led to an eight-mile queue.
The crash happened just after 14:30 and involved two cars and two vans, one of which has ended up on its side.
One person has been left with minor injuries.
Two lanes between J24 and J23 are still closed, although one lane is now open, allowing traffic to pass the scene.
Salford sign Turgut from Hull FC
Salford Red Devils sign Hull FC outside-back Jansin Turgut ahead of the Super League Qualifiers.Read more
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J36 for A61 to J37 for A628.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J36, A61 (Tankersley) to J37, A628 (Dodworth), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Over 270 emergency calls a day to North Yorkshire cops
North Yorkshire Police say they get more than 270 emergency 999 calls every day, after figures were released today.
The force is tweeting behind the scenes stories from the day, showing the public the kind of work it deals with:
Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.Read more
Travel update: One-and-a-half-hour delays on M62
BBC News Travel
Traffic queues look pretty much the same wherever they are but, for what it's worth, this is the one on the M62 westbound right now:
Earlier, a crash between two cars and two vans closed two lanes between J24 and J23.
One of the vans has reportedly overturned but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
The queue behind it stretches back seven miles with delays of one-and-a-half hours.
Four-vehicle M62 crash causes seven-mile queue
BBC News Travel
There is a seven-mile queue on the M62 westbound this afternoon after a crash involving two vans and two cars.
One of the vans is reported to have come to rest on its side.
Two lanes are still closed, so expect a long delay if you're heading that way:
Hull City v Aston Villa
Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Hull City and Aston Villa.Read more
Girl, 11, leaves sickbed to be bridesmaid
BBC Weather Watchers: Fabulous Filey at sunrise
BBC Weather Watchers
If anyone ever says to you the Yorkshire coast isn't up to much, show them this.
It's a lovely snap of Filey this morning from BBC Weather Watcher FileyPete:
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for .
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed westbound at J24, Ainley Top.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time