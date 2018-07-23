West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Passengers are being told to check arrival and departure times before they set off, you can do that by clicking here.
Northern, who operate a majority of local services in Yorkshire say: "Customers are also asked to check carefully before travelling later in the
afternoon as services are likely to be subject to further delays and
cancellations."
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from J23 for A640 New Hey Road to J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M62 westbound from J23, A640 (Huddersfield) to J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down vehicle.
Can I get compensation for wine after train delay?
There will be many train passengers expecting some compensation from the operators after today's lightning strike led to huge delays and numerous cancellations across Yorkshire.
But, perhaps one of the Pulse's breakfast show presenters, Rosie Madison, is expecting a bit too much:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: A644 West Yorkshire northbound
A644 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from A58 Halifax Road to Bramley Lane.
A644 West Yorkshire - A644 Denholme Gate Road in Hipperholme closed northbound from the A58 Halifax Road junction to the Bramley Lane junction, because of a burst water main.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J46 for A6120 Selby Road to J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J46, A6120 (Austhorpe) to J45, A63 (Temple Newsam), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J41 for A650 to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J41, A650 (Carrgate) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J42 for M62 J29.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J42, M62 J29 (Lofthouse), because of a vehicle fire.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J44 for to J45 for .
M1 West Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on M1 northbound from J44, Rothwell to J45, Temple Newsam, because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J40 for to J39 for .
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J40, Flushdyke to J39, Durkar, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from J30 for to J42 for .
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound from J30, Rothwell to J42, / (Lofthouse). Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J32 for .
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road to A639 Park Road and queuing traffic eastbound at J32, Pontefract, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J41 for .
M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J41, Carrgate, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M606 West Yorkshire northbound
M606 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J1 for to J3 for .
M606 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M606 northbound from J1, / (Chain Bar) to J3, Staygate Roundabout, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J32 for Park Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed and slow traffic westbound at J32, Park (Pontefract), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A642 West Yorkshire northbound
A642 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from B6135 Castle Gate to M62 J30.
A642 West Yorkshire - A642 in Wakefield closed northbound from the B6135 Castle Gate junction to Rothwell, because of a serious accident involving two vehicles. Traffic is coping well.
Lightning strikes cause rail chaos
People were told not to travel "due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure".Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J42 for M62 J29 to J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J42, M62 J29 (Lofthouse) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle.
Progress on rail chaos
Rail services hit by a major signal failure following a lightning strike at York are slowly getting back on track.
However, operators are advising they will still experience delays and cancellations:
Travel update: All lanes reopen on M62
BBC News Travel
Good news on the M62 this afternoon, the broken down lorry which had closed two lanes westbound at juntction 23 has been cleared.
However, there are still more than eight miles of start/stop traffic which will add 90 minutes to your journey.
Let the bus take the strain
Bus operators across Yorkshire have poked a bit of fun at the rail network today.
Urging people unable to catch a train, because of the major disruption caused by a lightning strike, to give their bus services a try:
Travel update: Long delays on M62 westbound
BBC News Travel
Taking a break from the situation on the rail network for a minute, there's now big problems on the M62 westbound after junction 23.
There are almost nine miles of tailbacks up to where a lorry has broken down:
Rail services begin to move...slowly
Rail services on some routes in Yorkshire are beginning to resume after a lightning strike at York affected signalling.
However, there are still numerous cancellations and delays and operators are advising customers to avoid travelling if possible.
Please continue to check National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information:
Signalling problems remain in York
Network Rail say the signalling problem is fixed in Leeds, but there are still major problems in York, after a lightning strike took out a control centre.
Disruption is expected for the rest of the day on the rail network.
No service buses at Leeds station
Because of the situation on Yorkshire's rail network today, buses are being used instead.
But this means there is a bit of disruption around the railway station for bus users:
Severe accident: A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between M1 and J44 for A64.
A1(M) West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane blocked on A1(M) northbound between M1, Hook Moor and J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident.
Rail passengers told 'don't expect anything'
Thousands of rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations after Yorkshire's train network ground to a halt following an earlier lightning strike.
Dan Wales, 26, an ecologist trying to get home to Newcastle from Leeds, has told the BBC: "I've been stuck at Leeds station for three-and-a-half hours trying to get to Newcastle.
"Still waiting for a bus, or replacement service. Been told by staff that unless you're going to London or Manchester, don't expect anything."
Platforms closed at Leeds station
Police have been holding people back from getting onto the platforms at Leeds railway station:
British Transport Police say there is still "major disruption" on Yorkshire's rail network after a lightning strike took out signals across the region.
They say: "We are helping our rail colleagues and holding people off the platforms - please be patient."
Network Rail says trains won't be running as normal until at least 15:15 this afternoon.
Train signals back on in Leeds - but don't expect too much
On the surface of it, this tweet looks like very good news.
However, what they give with one hand, they take away with the other:
'I found myself back where I started': One commuter's story
Trains across Yorkshire have ground to a halt this morning after a lightning strike took out the network's signalling system in York.
This is commuter Helen King's account of her journey into Leeds earlier:
"My morning commute hasn't gone to plan today: an hour and 25 minutes after departing Apperley Bridge station for Leeds, I find myself back where I started.
"The 09:42 service made it close enough to Leeds station for the 'Leeds is your next stop announcement', but then came to an abrupt halt.
"The train staff kept us as updated as they could. After 30 minutes they informed us of our right to compensation, which didn't do much to placate those who just wanted to get into Leeds.
"Finally after an hour of standstill, the driver announced that he had been told to turn the train around and head back to Bradford.
"Along with the information that there will be no replacement bus services due to the scale of the disruption - and official advice is not to travel via train today."
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J28 for A650 Dewsbury Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J28, A650 (Tingley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Leeds station is 'parking lot for trains'
If you were wondering how the long train delays were impacting at Leeds railway station, after the lightning strike at York knocked out the region's signalling system, it's pretty busy:
People have been left stranded at Leeds and York stations this morning, with people being told not to travel by rail today.
Leeds Station has been described on Twitter by one rail user as a "parking lot for trains," as the network's operators have had to stop all services.
LNER services will run, but not on time
Trains between London and Leeds can run, it has just been announced, but don't expect them to be on time:
Signalling systems across Yorkshire have been knocked out after a lightning strike on a control centre in York this morning.