West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Trains across Yorkshire have ground to a halt this morning after a lightning strike took out the network's signalling system in York.

This is commuter Helen King's account of her journey into Leeds earlier:

BBC/Helen King

"My morning commute hasn't gone to plan today: an hour and 25 minutes after departing Apperley Bridge station for Leeds, I find myself back where I started.

"The 09:42 service made it close enough to Leeds station for the 'Leeds is your next stop announcement', but then came to an abrupt halt.

"The train staff kept us as updated as they could. After 30 minutes they informed us of our right to compensation, which didn't do much to placate those who just wanted to get into Leeds.

"Finally after an hour of standstill, the driver announced that he had been told to turn the train around and head back to Bradford.

"Along with the information that there will be no replacement bus services due to the scale of the disruption - and official advice is not to travel via train today."