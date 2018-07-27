Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes

By Abigail Davies, Jonathan Willis, Oli Constable and Nick Wilmshurst

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: A644 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A644 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from A58 Halifax Road to Bramley Lane.

A644 West Yorkshire - A644 Denholme Gate Road in Hipperholme closed northbound from the A58 Halifax Road junction to the Bramley Lane junction, because of a burst water main.

Severe disruption: A64 North Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A64 North Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from B1248 Scarborough Road to A169.

A64 North Yorkshire - A64 closed westbound from Spital Farm Roundabout in Staxton to the A169 junction in Old Malton, because of an overturned vehicle.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill to J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) to J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 to J32 for M18 J32.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J46 for A6120 Selby Road to J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.

M1 West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J46, A6120 (Austhorpe) to J45, A63 (Temple Newsam), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J41 for A650 to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J41, A650 (Carrgate) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J42 for M62 J29.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J42, M62 J29 (Lofthouse), because of a vehicle fire.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J44 for to J45 for .

M1 West Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on M1 northbound from J44, Rothwell to J45, Temple Newsam, because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J40 for to J39 for .

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J40, Flushdyke to J39, Durkar, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from J30 for to J42 for .

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound from J30, Rothwell to J42, / (Lofthouse). Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J32 for .

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road to A639 Park Road and queuing traffic eastbound at J32, Pontefract, because of an accident.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J33 for to J34 for .

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J33, Catcliffe to J34, Meadowhall, because of an accident.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J35 for A629 Cowley Hill.

M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley), because of an accident involving two cars and surface water. Congestion to J34.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J41 for .

M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J41, Carrgate, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M606 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M606 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J1 for to J3 for .

M606 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M606 northbound from J1, / (Chain Bar) to J3, Staygate Roundabout, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J32 for Park Road.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed and slow traffic westbound at J32, Park (Pontefract), because of an accident.

Durham extend T20 Blast winning run

Graham Clark

Durham beat holders Notts to record a fourth T20 Blast win in a row while Derbyshire snatch victory against Yorkshire.

Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A630.

M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J4, A630 (West Moor), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J34 for A631 Sheffield Road to J33 for A630.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J34, A631 (Meadowhall) to J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A642 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A642 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from B6135 Castle Gate to M62 J30.

A642 West Yorkshire - A642 in Wakefield closed northbound from the B6135 Castle Gate junction to Rothwell, because of a serious accident involving two vehicles. Traffic is coping well.

McGillvary stars as Giants beat Trinity

Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary in action

Jermaine McGillvary scores a second hat-trick in a row as Huddersfield beat Wakefield to move above them in Super League.

Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.

Twelve-man Salford hold off Leeds

Jackson Hastings

Debutant half-back Jackson Hastings inspires 12-man Salford to end a four-game losing run with victory over Leeds.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J51 for A1 to J50 for A61.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A1(M) southbound from J51, A1 (Leeming Bar) to J50, A61 (Baldersby), because of a broken down vehicle.

Yorkshire's top stories

These are the top stories from across Yorkshire so far today:

Updates on breaking news will continue across the weekend.

Watch: Hull 2017 up for arts award

It's the final day of voting for Hull's year as UK City of Culture in the National Lottery Awards.

The programme, which attracted an audience of 5.3 million people over 2,800 events, is competing in the Best Arts category.

Voting closes at midnight and James Throwsdale from Absolutely Cultured says winning the award would be an honour:

Lancashire beat Yorkshire in KSL

Lancashire spinner Alex Hartley

Lancashire Thunder claim their first Kia Super League win since August 2016 by beating Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley.

A64 disruption warning near York

Police are warning of an ongoing incident on the A64, between Fulford and Askham Bar in York, leading to heavy congestion:

Commissioner announces candidate to be Chief Constable

The woman who could be North Yorkshire's next Chief Constable has been revealed.

Lisa Winward
North Yorkshire police

Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Julia Mulligan has announced her preferred candidate for the job is Lisa Winward.

She is currently North Yorkshire’s Temporary Chief Constable and Deputy Chief Constable and was chosen following a two-day interview process.

She also had to take questions from the public in a Question Time style event.

The law requires she have a confirmation hearing before the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, which will take place on 15 August.

Man admits to killing Hull woman

A man has admitted killing a woman found dead at a house in Hull.

Luara Huteson
Humberside Police

Laura Huteson, 21, died when she was attacked and seriously injured at a property in Milldane in the Orchard Park area of the city on 27 February.

Jason Gaskell, who's 24, denied murdering Miss Huteson but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of manslaughter.

Gaskell, of Milldane, has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on 10 August.

Watch: Red Arrows spotted over York

Did you see the Red Arrows over York this afternoon?

The famous RAF aerobatic team were on their way to the Sunderland Airshow, but decided to give the good people of Yorkshire a cheeky display.

The were spotted at the train station and above York Minster.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J42 for M62 J29 to J41 for A650.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J42, M62 J29 (Lofthouse) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle.

