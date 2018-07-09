West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J29 for M1 affecting J27 for M621.
Police prosecute fake beggars in Bradford
Beggars who were posing as homeless people on the streets of Bradford are being prosecuted after officers discovered they were lying.
West Yorkshire Police confiscated signs from them, one read "I am homless and in need of some food".
Another read "Homeless, please help. God bless you."
Three years ago the BBC obtained figures which suggested fewer than one in five people arrested for begging in England and Wales were homeless.
Four injured as man drives car at them following argument
Four people have been left injured after a man drove at them following an argument at a house party in Castleford over the weekend.
Police say it happened at about 21:50 on Elizabeth Drive on Saturday, when a man got into a black Honda Civic after the argument.
The car then hit two men aged 37 and 54, a 39-year-old woman was also injured when the driver allegedly assaulted her when she tried to stop him leaving the scene.
But the Civic did drive off only to return hitting a third man, aged 30, who was left with facial injuries.
The car then drove off but officers say no one was seriously injured.
Departing students 'dumping rubbish'
End-of-term students leaving their homes in Leeds have been accused of leaving behind piles of debris and rubbish.
Residents in the city have complained about streets being turned into "dumping grounds" when students depart.
The Labour councillor for Headingley and Hyde Park, Neil Walshaw, posted images of accumulating rubbish bags and urged students to dispose of their waste correctly.
Headingley Greens also tweeted about the fly-tipping in the area, where many students live in term time, saying "enough is enough".
School kids tell speeding drivers to slow down
Huddersfield Examiner
Youngsters at an Upper Denby primary are telling drivers to slow down – through the medium of song.
Boy told he would be 'stabbed' if he didn't hand over bike
Do you know these men?
Police in Bradford want to speak to them after a 15-year-old boy was told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand over his mountain bike.
It happened on Hey Street in the Listerhills area of the city in May and police say that two men were involved and stole two bikes.
A man went up to the boy and told him to hand over his mountain bike, and then two other men joined the man and threatened the boy.
The teenager told police that he managed to get one of the bikes back after he followed one of the men.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
West Yorkshire teenager dies in Ibiza swimming pool tragedy
Yorkshire Post
A 19-year-old student has died after being found unconscious in the swimming pool of a private villa in Ibiza.
Seven fire engines remain at large moorland fire
Seven fire engines are still at the scene of a large fire at Catstones Moor, in Cullingworth.
12 fire engines and a police helicopter tackled the moorland blaze, near Bingley, at its height.
Thirty-five firefighters are there today to deal with pockets of fire as they flare up.
Crews are likely to be at the site of the fire for the rest of the day.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 and J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident involving van and car.
Man dies after going into lake near Doncaster
A man's body has been recovered from a Doncaster lake over the weekend.
Emergency services were called at about 20:30 yesterday after a 19-year-old man had disappeared after going into some water near Straight Lane in Skelbrooke.
Firefighters, including specialist water rescue crews, along with police and ambulance searched for him but his body was recovered just after 21:00.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
'Stretched' firefighters tackling Yorkshire moorland fire
A North Yorkshire firefighter helping to tackle a large moorland fire, near Bingley in West Yorkshire, says crews in the UK are "becoming stretched" due to the high number of similar incidents.
Martyn Hughes, watch manager at Skipton Fire Station, made his comments on social media after more than 50 firefighters were called out to the blaze in Cullingworth yesterday afternoon.
Crews are returning to the site to continue to damp down today.
At its height 12 fire engines and a police helicopter were at the scene at Catstones Moor, between Cullingworth and Harden.
Organ donations double in decade
The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.
New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.
NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.
Public help decide on 66,000 new homes for West Yorkshire
People in West Yorkshire are being asked to help decide where to build 66,000 new homes.
Public meetings begin today to work out where to build them.
The Leeds Council area includes not only the city, but also outlying rural areas stretching from Rothwell to Wetherby.
The local authority's already carried out a consultation on how to protect greenbelt sites, but says it needs to work out where to build thousands of homes between now and 2028.
Public consultation on the proposals start today and continue until early August.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
Yorkshire's weather: Cloudy and cool
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few patches of light rain and drizzle around.
It'll be much cooler than yesterday, with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Tonight will be dry with clear intervals and temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
More than 50 firefighters tackle huge moorland fire
Fire crews have been dealing with a large moorland fire near Bingley.
More than 50 firefighters were called out to the blaze in Cullingworth under extreme heat conditions yesterday afternoon.
Crews will continue to damp down today.
At its height 12 fire engines and a police helicopter were at the scene at Catstones Moor, between Cullingworth and Harden.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J29 for M1 affecting J27 for M621.
M62 West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on M62 eastbound at J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of an accident earlier on. Travel time is about 20 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J27, M621 (Gildersome).
