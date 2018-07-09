Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Tonight will be dry with clear intervals but also quite a lot of cloud.
Temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
Tomorrow will be dry with a fair amount of cloud but a few sunny intervals should develop at times.
North Yorkshire Police get 'colossal' amount of calls
North Yorkshire Police say they received a "colossal" number of calls over the weekend, saying they had as many as they do on New Year's Eve.
The force said they took 487 emergency 999 calls from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, they usually take between 200 to 300.
Officers said the increase was down to the good weather and sporting events.
Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham said “With the recent high temperatures and events such as local race
meetings, concerts and the World Cup, we have seen increasingly high demand
placed upon the force."
Police prosecute fake beggars in Bradford
Beggars who were posing as homeless people on the streets of Bradford are being prosecuted after officers discovered they were lying.
West Yorkshire Police confiscated signs from them, one read "I am homless and in need of some food".
Another read "Homeless, please help. God bless you."
Speculation has begun to build around the possibility of a leadership challenge to Theresa May.
Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough and a senior voice in The Conservative Party, wouldn't commit to backing anyone other than the Prime Minister in a possible leadership vote.
I like Theresa May personally. She's probably the best person we've got at the present circumstance. I'm not interested in a leadership election... this is about giving a proper voice to the British people. The problem for the government is not Tory MPs, the problem for the government is the people.
By-election for Grimsby council seat
A North East Lincolnshire by-election will be held for the Freshney ward in the borough following the resignation of a local councillor.
The election will take place on July 26 after Labour councillor Ray Sutton stood down.
Mr Sutton resigned from his seat at the end of May as he is moving out of the borough to be closer to family.
The ward will remain a Labour seat until the by-election is held.
Four injured as man drives car at them following argument
Four people have been left injured after a man drove at them following an argument at a house party in Castleford over the weekend.
Police say it happened at about 21:50 on Elizabeth Drive on Saturday, when a man got into a black Honda Civic after the argument.
The car then hit two men aged 37 and 54, a 39-year-old woman was also injured when the driver allegedly assaulted her when she tried to stop him leaving the scene.
But the Civic did drive off only to return hitting a third man, aged 30, who was left with facial injuries.
The car then drove off but officers say no one was seriously injured.
It is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured in what have must been a very frightening experience for everyone present."
Conservatives 'shambolic' says Lincoln MP
The Lincoln Labour MP Karen Lee is in the chamber at the moment as the Prime Minister addresses Parliament about her new Brexit plan.
It comes off the back of a chaotic few hours for Theresa May after two members of her Cabinet resigned.
Ms Lee says that the PM doesn't have the confidence of her own MPs.
Great Yorkshire Show prepares for 160th anniversary
The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.
The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.
She's pictured above with a prize bullock.
The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the
local economy.
The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.
She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.
This will be a magical show and we can’t wait to welcome visitors over the next three days."
Pictures: Crash on A46
The A46 remains shut in both directions between the A1133 and the A1434 because of an overturned lorry.
The lorry was carrying syrup, which spread across the road.
It'll be quite the clean-up operation, take a look at these photos from the scene.
The lorry itself is blocking one side of the carriageway.
Temporary ward closure following virus outbreak
A virus normally seen during the winter months has led to temporary ward closures at Hull Royal Infirmary.
Wards 11 and 110 have been closed to new admissions due to the Norovirus vomiting bug and further bays have been closed on ward 31 at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital.
Hull Royal Infirmary saw A&E attendances top 500 in a single day last week.
Visitors are being asked only to visit the affected wards time if absolutely necessary.
Watch: 'Britain's most luxurious train' comes to Yorkshire
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
Your morning commute probably doesn't include caviar-topped salmon and fresh flowers on your reserved table.
That's because you don't get to work on the Northern Belle, the country's 'most luxurious train', according to the operators.
And as you'll see in the video, it's a long way from what you might be used to:
£500 worth of goods stolen from Mablethorpe Boots
Police want to speak to this woman after £500 worth of goods were stolen from the Boots store on the High Street in Mablethorpe.
It happened around 11:00 on 29 June, when a woman was reportedly seen placing the goods into a black bag before leaving the store.
Three years ago the BBC obtained figures which suggested fewer than one in five people arrested for begging in England and Wales were homeless.
World cup glory? Maguire's more worried about the bins
Sheffield's World Cup hero Harry Maguire maybe getting ready for one of the most important matches of his life this week.
But if there's one thing he doesn't like, it's overflowing bins:
Sheffield church fire 'accidental'
Firefighters in Sheffield say they think a fire at a disused church at the weekend was started accidentally.
Three fire engines went to the blaze on Copper Street on Saturday, at about 18:00.
Crews fought the flames for almost three hours.
Man arrested for possessing imitation firearm
A man’s been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in Hull.
Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.
Humberside Police say they take reports like this seriously.
Hull City sign winger David Milinkovic
Hull City have announced that they've signed winger David Milinkovic from Italian side Genoa.
Tigers’ Head Coach Nigel Adkins says he's looking forward to working with the winger and is pleased to have brought him to the KCOM Stadium.
Wakefield writes off almost £3.3m in unpaid council tax
Wakefield Council has written off almost £3.3m in unpaid council tax during the past five years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The local authority has issued more than 100,000 court summons over non-payment since 2013, to try and pursue the outstanding debt.
The figures, revealed as a result of a Freedom of Information request, showed that the amount written off by Wakefield Council since 2013 was the least of all five West Yorkshire councils.
Bradford decided not to pursue £18m worth of debt, Kirklees wrote off £12m, Calderdale £6.5m and Leeds £4m.
Reports of men carrying a weapon in Hull
Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.
Officers have been stopping and searching people but say so far no weapon has been found and no-one has been arrested.
Extra police are patrolling the area to reassure people and Humberside Police say they don't believe there is a threat to the wider public.
Sincil Drain volunteers clear up more city rubbish
The Lincolnite
World Cup fever was gripping the county over the weekend, but around 15 volunteers took time out to clear up litter, cans and other debris in Lincoln’s waterways.
Departing students 'dumping rubbish'
End-of-term students leaving their homes in Leeds have been accused of leaving behind piles of debris and rubbish.
Residents in the city have complained about streets being turned into "dumping grounds" when students depart.
The Labour councillor for Headingley and Hyde Park, Neil Walshaw, posted images of accumulating rubbish bags and urged students to dispose of their waste correctly.
Headingley Greens also tweeted about the fly-tipping in the area, where many students live in term time, saying "enough is enough".
Efit released following robbery
An e-fit has been released of a suspect police want to speak to following an alleged robbery on May Tree Avenue, Hull on 5 July.
School kids tell speeding drivers to slow down
Huddersfield Examiner
Youngsters at an Upper Denby primary are telling drivers to slow down – through the medium of song.
Boy told he would be 'stabbed' if he didn't hand over bike
Do you know these men?
Police in Bradford want to speak to them after a 15-year-old boy was told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand over his mountain bike.
It happened on Hey Street in the Listerhills area of the city in May and police say that two men were involved and stole two bikes.
A man went up to the boy and told him to hand over his mountain bike, and then two other men joined the man and threatened the boy.
The teenager told police that he managed to get one of the bikes back after he followed one of the men.
Watch: Is it right that David Davis resigned?
Tim Iredale
Political editor, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary from the Government.
Mr Davis quit late on Sunday night, saying Theresa May had "given away too much too easily."
But what do people in his constituency think?
We asked them if was right that he has resigned:
New visitor centre approved near Scunthorpe
Plans for a £350,000 visitor and education centre near Scunthorpe have been approved.
The centre will be based next to the Bottesford Beck, Messingham Road, and will provide an open plan area for visitors plus kitchen and toilets.
Objections were raised by Bottessford Town Council who said that the project does not have sufficient parking and is too close to homes on Hallbrook Court.
North Lincolnshire Council will call the new facility the Bottesford and Yaddlethorpe Education and Visitor Centre.
Warning over police cash scam in West Yorkshire
Police in West Yorkshire are warning people to be aware of a scam in which fraudsters cold call people posing as police officers.
West Yorkshire Police have revealed they were alerted to the con after the case of a woman in her 80s who was told her bank account was being monitored and asked to withdraw money.
A man called they lady, claiming to be a police officer and said that the cash was needed for fingerprints.
She was also told her cards were needed so the chips could be replaced, a man the went to her house to collect the cash and bank cards.
Why did the geese cross the road?
To get to the other side of Wilsford!
Great shot from Sandra Pygott who captured this gaggle making their way over this morning.
Plans submitted for 54 affordable homes
Plans have been lodged to build 54 affordable homes on a former council building site in Scunthorpe.
The proposals have been lodged for the former Brumby Resource Centre, East Common Lane, by Jackson Design Associates.
North Lincolnshire Council looked to redevelop the site back in April 2015 after declaring the centre surplus to their requirements.
A mixture of homes have been proposed as part of the development, including apartments, semi-detached houses and bungalows.
Barnsley rail track blighted by fly-tipping transformed
A South Yorkshire disused railway embankment blighted by fly-tipping is being brought back to life and transformed for community use.
Nappies, bottles, furniture, tyres and household appliances have all been dumped along the disused cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe.
Now Barnsley Council, Network Rail and local community groups are working together to transform the area.
The cleaned-up space will feature an orchard and wildflower area and a community garden and picnic area.
Children from Goldthorpe Primary School have been making bird boxes and a hedgehog hotel for the scheme to encourage wildlife to the area.
Barnsley Council's Dearne Area Officer Clare Dawson says she want's the community to: "Take ownership of the area - it's for the community and is something that'll be here for years to come."
Harrogate traders 'fear' Road Cycling World Championships
Businesses worried about losing trade when an international cycle race is staged in Harrogate are getting together tonight.
The town is set to host the finish for all the races when the 2019 Road World Championships are staged in Yorkshire.
It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.
The race takes place over nine days, which is worrying some shop owners in the town.
They say road closures put in place for the event could have a negative impact.
Tonight they'll seek assurances about the race, scheduled to come to Yorkshire in September next year, from councillors and race organisers.
Man sought for breaching bail conditions
Police in Hull are trying to find a man who has breached his bail conditions:
Lincoln Castle big screen hope for England v Croatia game
Football may be coming home, but is it coming to Lincoln Castle?
Support's building for a plan to get a big screen put up there for England's World Cup semi-final game against Croatia on Wednesday.
A Facebook group's been set up, called Lincoln Fan Zone, and hundreds of people have registered their interest in the event.
Organisers say they're still waiting for approval, but have said they won't be charging more than £5 for an adult ticket if permission is granted.
Tree campaigner guilty of obstructing police officer
An anti-tree felling campaigner has been found guilty of obstructing a police officer for failing to give his name and address after being arrested.
Robert Pearson, 48, was asked for the information having been arrested over an alleged public order offence on 22 February.
He told Sheffield Magistrates' Court he was initially confused about his rights but had ultimately given his details.
However, the court said his explanation was not a reasonable excuse.
Pearson, of Valley Road, Sheffield, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £330 in costs.
He was cleared of an alleged public order offence.
Concern fires may have been 'deliberately' started
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have expressed concern grass fires in Sheffield may have been started deliberately.
They've been called to one specific area five times over three days:
Weather: A cloudy afternoon with some drizzle
This afternoon will be generally cloudy with the chance of a few light showers or spots of drizzle.
Much cooler than yesterday with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Demolition stopped after gulls killed at building site
The RSPCA's stopped the demolition of a derelict building in North Yorkshire over fears scores of seagulls may have been killed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The animal charity stepped in at the Electricity Building (pictured) on Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, after members of the public spotted dead birds among the debris.
Alexandra Farmer, from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "One of our volunteers scaled the fence and was passing birds to people.
"We managed to save five, but there were bits of wing, dead birds and destroyed nests all over the site - there could have been more than 100 nests on the site."
It's illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest, as gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
An investigation has been launched and all work has been halted.
Two men wanted over Hull robbery
Police are looking for two men after a woman's handbag was stolen on West Carr Lane, Hull, on Monday 25 June.
The incident happened at about 17:10 close to the Aldi supermarket.
A woman had her bag snatched by a man, who came up behind her on a bike.
The robber was described as white, in his mid 30s, around 6ft tall, with a tanned complexion.
The headlines this lunchtime
Here are some of the top stories from around Lincolnshire so far today:
Time limit for disabled badge holders
A three-hour limit on how long disabled pass-holders can park on Scarborough's seafront is to be brought in, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It comes after concerns people have been using them to park all day and overnight on Sandside at Scarborough's South Bay.
A report to North Yorkshire County Council says it's leaving disabled drivers and those with blue badges unable to find anywhere to park.
Headlines this lunchtime in our area
Here's the latest headlined for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire: