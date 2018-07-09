Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

The RSPCA's stopped the demolition of a derelict building in North Yorkshire over fears scores of seagulls may have been killed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The animal charity stepped in at the Electricity Building (pictured) on Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, after members of the public spotted dead birds among the debris.

Alexandra Farmer, from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "One of our volunteers scaled the fence and was passing birds to people.

"We managed to save five, but there were bits of wing, dead birds and destroyed nests all over the site - there could have been more than 100 nests on the site."

It's illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest, as gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

An investigation has been launched and all work has been halted.