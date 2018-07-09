Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Search resumes for diver missing off the Scarborough coast
- Supertram strike begins in Sheffield
- Man dies in Doncaster lake over the weekend
- Man seriously injured in York assault
- Tree protestor guilty of obstruction
- Fire crews tackle large blaze on moorland near Bingley
- Yorkshire Cricket move T20 game to avoid England semi-final clash
- Big increase in number of organ donors
- Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Search is on for Railway Children
Yorkshire Evening Post
A leading Leeds youth theatre academy is looking for young performers – experienced and beginners – to star in a show at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre next month.
Moorland blazes 'stretching' fire crews
Martyn Hughes, of North Yorkshire Fire Service, made his comment after a moor fire in West Yorkshire.Read more
Moorland fire still smouldering
Police prosecute fake beggars in Bradford
Beggars who were posing as homeless people on the streets of Bradford are being prosecuted after officers discovered they were lying.
West Yorkshire Police confiscated signs from them, one read "I am homless and in need of some food".
Another read "Homeless, please help. God bless you."
Three years ago the BBC obtained figures which suggested fewer than one in five people arrested for begging in England and Wales were homeless.
Four injured as man drives car at them following argument
Four people have been left injured after a man drove at them following an argument at a house party in Castleford over the weekend.
Police say it happened at about 21:50 on Elizabeth Drive on Saturday, when a man got into a black Honda Civic after the argument.
The car then hit two men aged 37 and 54, a 39-year-old woman was also injured when the driver allegedly assaulted her when she tried to stop him leaving the scene.
But the Civic did drive off only to return hitting a third man, aged 30, who was left with facial injuries.
The car then drove off but officers say no one was seriously injured.
World cup glory? Maguire's more worried about the bins
Sheffield's World Cup hero Harry Maguire maybe getting ready for one of the most important matches of his life this week.
But if there's one thing he doesn't like, it's overflowing bins:
Sheffield church fire 'accidental'
Firefighters in Sheffield say they think a fire at a disused church at the weekend was started accidentally.
Three fire engines went to the blaze on Copper Street on Saturday, at about 18:00.
Crews fought the flames for almost three hours.
Tree protester guilty of obstructing PC
Rob Pearson was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £330 in costs.Read more
Departing students 'dumping rubbish'
Students have been accused of fly-tipping in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Coventry.Read more
End-of-term students leaving their homes in Leeds have been accused of leaving behind piles of debris and rubbish.
Residents in the city have complained about streets being turned into "dumping grounds" when students depart.
The Labour councillor for Headingley and Hyde Park, Neil Walshaw, posted images of accumulating rubbish bags and urged students to dispose of their waste correctly.
Headingley Greens also tweeted about the fly-tipping in the area, where many students live in term time, saying "enough is enough".
Sheffield United owners in court battle
Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah's relationship has so deteriorated, Mr McCabe is "willing" to give up involvement.Read more
Tree row council criticised on policing
The council is accused of leaving South Yorkshire Police "in the eye of the storm" over tree protests.Read more
Great Yorkshire Show prepares for 160th anniversary
The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.
The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.
She's pictured above with a prize bullock.
The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the local economy.
The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.
She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.
Watch: 'Britain's most luxurious train' comes to Yorkshire
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
Your morning commute probably doesn't include caviar-topped salmon and fresh flowers on your reserved table.
That's because you don't get to work on the Northern Belle, the country's 'most luxurious train', according to the operators.
And as you'll see in the video, it's a long way from what you might be used to:
Struggling bed retailer saves stores
Eleven stores will remain open following a restructuring deal supported by the firm's creditors.Read more
School kids tell speeding drivers to slow down
Huddersfield Examiner
Youngsters at an Upper Denby primary are telling drivers to slow down – through the medium of song.
Boy told he would be 'stabbed' if he didn't hand over bike
Do you know these men?
Police in Bradford want to speak to them after a 15-year-old boy was told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand over his mountain bike.
It happened on Hey Street in the Listerhills area of the city in May and police say that two men were involved and stole two bikes.
A man went up to the boy and told him to hand over his mountain bike, and then two other men joined the man and threatened the boy.
The teenager told police that he managed to get one of the bikes back after he followed one of the men.
Barnsley rail track blighted by fly-tipping transformed
A South Yorkshire disused railway embankment blighted by fly-tipping is being brought back to life and transformed for community use.
Nappies, bottles, furniture, tyres and household appliances have all been dumped along the disused cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe.
Now Barnsley Council, Network Rail and local community groups are working together to transform the area.
The cleaned-up space will feature an orchard and wildflower area and a community garden and picnic area.
Children from Goldthorpe Primary School have been making bird boxes and a hedgehog hotel for the scheme to encourage wildlife to the area.
Barnsley Council's Dearne Area Officer Clare Dawson says she want's the community to: "Take ownership of the area - it's for the community and is something that'll be here for years to come."
Harrogate traders 'fear' Road Cycling World Championships
Businesses worried about losing trade when an international cycle race is staged in Harrogate are getting together tonight.
The town is set to host the finish for all the races when the 2019 Road World Championships are staged in Yorkshire.
It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.
The race takes place over nine days, which is worrying some shop owners in the town.
They say road closures put in place for the event could have a negative impact.
Tonight they'll seek assurances about the race, scheduled to come to Yorkshire in September next year, from councillors and race organisers.
Tree campaigner guilty of obstructing police officer
An anti-tree felling campaigner has been found guilty of obstructing a police officer for failing to give his name and address after being arrested.
Robert Pearson, 48, was asked for the information having been arrested over an alleged public order offence on 22 February.
He told Sheffield Magistrates' Court he was initially confused about his rights but had ultimately given his details.
However, the court said his explanation was not a reasonable excuse.
Pearson, of Valley Road, Sheffield, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £330 in costs.
He was cleared of an alleged public order offence.
Concern fires may have been 'deliberately' started
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have expressed concern grass fires in Sheffield may have been started deliberately.
They've been called to one specific area five times over three days:
Demolition stopped after gulls killed at building site
The RSPCA's stopped the demolition of a derelict building in North Yorkshire over fears scores of seagulls may have been killed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The animal charity stepped in at the Electricity Building (pictured) on Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, after members of the public spotted dead birds among the debris.
Alexandra Farmer, from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "One of our volunteers scaled the fence and was passing birds to people.
"We managed to save five, but there were bits of wing, dead birds and destroyed nests all over the site - there could have been more than 100 nests on the site."
It's illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest, as gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
An investigation has been launched and all work has been halted.
Time limit for disabled badge holders
A three-hour limit on how long disabled pass-holders can park on Scarborough's seafront is to be brought in, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It comes after concerns people have been using them to park all day and overnight on Sandside at Scarborough's South Bay.
A report to North Yorkshire County Council says it's leaving disabled drivers and those with blue badges unable to find anywhere to park.
Dramatic photos show grassland fire damage
These photos show the damage a moorland fire can do after a large blaze in West Yorkshire.
Twelve fire engines and a police helicopter tackled the moorland blaze at Cullingworth near Bingley.
Aerial photos from the scene show black and burnt moorland on the side of a hill.
Firefighters are still dealing with the blaze and are likely to be there for the rest of the day.
Sheffield United: McCabe was willing to 'walk away' in disagreement
One of the co-owners of Sheffield United Football Club was willing to "walk away" from the club, a judge has been told.
Relations between Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had deteriorated to the point that Mr McCabe wanted to end a "joint venture" and was "even willing" to give up in involvement in the club, Mr Justice Fancourt heard.
One area of disagreement was about how much the club needed to spend on players in the coming months.
Detail of the battle has emerged following a preliminary hearing in London after a company controlled by Prince Abdullah sued a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family.
The judge said that relations between Prince Abdullah and Mr McCabe had "deteriorated to the point that Mr McCabe wanted to put an end to the joint venture basis on which Blades operated" and "was even willing to give up his involvement in the football club".
Police join search for missing diver
North Yorkshire Police is assisting in the search for a diver who's failed to surface two miles off the coast of Scarborough.
Officers are working closely with the coastguard, which is leading the search, and other agencies and keeping the man's family updated.
A major search operation for him resumed earlier this morning after the diver went missing yesterday afternoon.
West Yorkshire teenager dies in Ibiza swimming pool tragedy
Yorkshire Post
A 19-year-old student has died after being found unconscious in the swimming pool of a private villa in Ibiza.
Police must 'cover tattoos' to look professional
Police officers in South Yorkshire must cover their tattoos, according to to a change in policy.
Last month, the Chief Constable Stephen Watson decided the policy would change, saying visible tattoos might reduce public confidence in the force.
"Our appearance and standards of dress are an important display of our professional image.
"We are cognisant however, that for a cross section of the public we serve, visible tattoos can serve to diminish the confidence they have in us as public servants."
Other forces allow visible tattoos on display on a case-by-case basis.
Seven fire engines remain at large moorland fire
Seven fire engines are still at the scene of a large fire at Catstones Moor, in Cullingworth.
12 fire engines and a police helicopter tackled the moorland blaze, near Bingley, at its height.
Thirty-five firefighters are there today to deal with pockets of fire as they flare up.
Crews are likely to be at the site of the fire for the rest of the day.
Yorkshire Cricket move to avoid England semi-final clash
Yorkshire Cricket have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire, because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
The match will now take place on Monday 30 July at 18:30.
The club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".
Listen: 'It's right" David Davis quit - York MP
York's Labour MP Rachael Maskel says "it's right" David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.
In his resignation letter, the Yorkshire MP criticised the PM's Brexit plan, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, saying: "It will leave Parliament with at best a weak negotiating position."
Rachael Maskell says she believes Mr Davis has failed in his position:
Yorkshire move T20 game for England semi
Yorkshire reschedule Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire to avoid a clash with England's World Cup semi-final.Read more