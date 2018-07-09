Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Summary

  1. Search resumes for diver missing off the Scarborough coast
  2. Supertram strike begins in Sheffield
  3. Man dies in Doncaster lake over the weekend
  4. Man seriously injured in York assault
  5. Tree protestor guilty of obstruction
  6. Fire crews tackle large blaze on moorland near Bingley
  7. Yorkshire Cricket move T20 game to avoid England semi-final clash
  8. Big increase in number of organ donors
  9. Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018
  10. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Moorland fire still smouldering

Catstones Moor fire still smouldering.
Catstones Moor fire seen still smouldering in aerial shot.

Police prosecute fake beggars in Bradford

Beggars who were posing as homeless people on the streets of Bradford are being prosecuted after officers discovered they were lying.

Begging signs
West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police confiscated signs from them, one read "I am homless and in need of some food".

Another read "Homeless, please help. God bless you."

Three years ago the BBC obtained figures which suggested fewer than one in five people arrested for begging in England and Wales were homeless.

Four injured as man drives car at them following argument

Four people have been left injured after a man drove at them following an argument at a house party in Castleford over the weekend.

Police scene
BBC

Police say it happened at about 21:50 on Elizabeth Drive on Saturday, when a man got into a black Honda Civic after the argument.

The car then hit two men aged 37 and 54, a 39-year-old woman was also injured when the driver allegedly assaulted her when she tried to stop him leaving the scene.

But the Civic did drive off only to return hitting a third man, aged 30, who was left with facial injuries.

The car then drove off but officers say no one was seriously injured.

It is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured in what have must been a very frightening experience for everyone present."

Det Insp Dave WattsWest Yorkshire Police

World cup glory? Maguire's more worried about the bins

Sheffield's World Cup hero Harry Maguire maybe getting ready for one of the most important matches of his life this week.

But if there's one thing he doesn't like, it's overflowing bins:

Sheffield church fire 'accidental'

Firefighters in Sheffield say they think a fire at a disused church at the weekend was started accidentally.

Fire
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines went to the blaze on Copper Street on Saturday, at about 18:00.

Crews fought the flames for almost three hours.

Fire
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Departing students 'dumping rubbish'

End-of-term students leaving their homes in Leeds have been accused of leaving behind piles of debris and rubbish.

Rubbish
@headingleygreen

Residents in the city have complained about streets being turned into "dumping grounds" when students depart.

The Labour councillor for Headingley and Hyde Park, Neil Walshaw, posted images of accumulating rubbish bags and urged students to dispose of their waste correctly.

Headingley Greens also tweeted about the fly-tipping in the area, where many students live in term time, saying "enough is enough".

Sheffield United owners in court battle

Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Abdulaziz Al Saud watches Sheffield United play Rotherham in September 2013

Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah's relationship has so deteriorated, Mr McCabe is "willing" to give up involvement.

Read more

Great Yorkshire Show prepares for 160th anniversary

The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.

Lizzie Jones with a bull
Yorkshire Agricultural Society

The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.

She's pictured above with a prize bullock.

The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the local economy.

People in period costumes
Yorkshire Agricultural Society

The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.

She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.

This will be a magical show and we can’t wait to welcome visitors over the next three days."

Charles MillsGreat Yorkshire Show director

Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.

M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J37 for A628 Barnsley and J38 for A637 Darton.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J37, A628 (Barnsley) and J38, A637 (Darton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Watch: 'Britain's most luxurious train' comes to Yorkshire

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

Your morning commute probably doesn't include caviar-topped salmon and fresh flowers on your reserved table.

That's because you don't get to work on the Northern Belle, the country's 'most luxurious train', according to the operators.

And as you'll see in the video, it's a long way from what you might be used to:

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J40 for A638 Ossett and J39 for A636 Wakefield.

M1 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J40, A638 (Ossett) and J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Boy told he would be 'stabbed' if he didn't hand over bike

Do you know these men?

Police in Bradford want to speak to them after a 15-year-old boy was told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand over his mountain bike.

E fit pics
West Yorkshire Police

It happened on Hey Street in the Listerhills area of the city in May and police say that two men were involved and stole two bikes.

A man went up to the boy and told him to hand over his mountain bike, and then two other men joined the man and threatened the boy.

The teenager told police that he managed to get one of the bikes back after he followed one of the men.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Barnsley rail track blighted by fly-tipping transformed

A South Yorkshire disused railway embankment blighted by fly-tipping is being brought back to life and transformed for community use.

Goldthorpe rail track
BBC

Nappies, bottles, furniture, tyres and household appliances have all been dumped along the disused cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe.

Now Barnsley Council, Network Rail and local community groups are working together to transform the area.

The cleaned-up space will feature an orchard and wildflower area and a community garden and picnic area.

Goldthorpe
BBC

Children from Goldthorpe Primary School have been making bird boxes and a hedgehog hotel for the scheme to encourage wildlife to the area.

Barnsley Council's Dearne Area Officer Clare Dawson says she want's the community to: "Take ownership of the area - it's for the community and is something that'll be here for years to come."

Harrogate traders 'fear' Road Cycling World Championships

Businesses worried about losing trade when an international cycle race is staged in Harrogate are getting together tonight.

Mark Cavendish
Getty Images

The town is set to host the finish for all the races when the 2019 Road World Championships are staged in Yorkshire.

It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.

The race takes place over nine days, which is worrying some shop owners in the town.

They say road closures put in place for the event could have a negative impact.

Tonight they'll seek assurances about the race, scheduled to come to Yorkshire in September next year, from councillors and race organisers.

Retail is suffering nationally and nine days of potential loses - how can businesses make that loss up?"

Sue KramerHarrogate District Chamber of Commerce

Tree campaigner guilty of obstructing police officer

An anti-tree felling campaigner has been found guilty of obstructing a police officer for failing to give his name and address after being arrested.

Robert Pearson standing outside court
BBC

Robert Pearson, 48, was asked for the information having been arrested over an alleged public order offence on 22 February.

He told Sheffield Magistrates' Court he was initially confused about his rights but had ultimately given his details.

However, the court said his explanation was not a reasonable excuse.

Pearson, of Valley Road, Sheffield, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £330 in costs.

He was cleared of an alleged public order offence.

Concern fires may have been 'deliberately' started

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have expressed concern grass fires in Sheffield may have been started deliberately.

They've been called to one specific area five times over three days:

Severe disruption: A6023 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A6023 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Highwoods Crescent and B6098 Bolton Road.

A6023 South Yorkshire - A6023 Wath Road in Swinton blocked in both directions between the Highwoods Crescent junction and the B6098 Bolton Road junction, because of a vehicle striking a bridge.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Demolition stopped after gulls killed at building site

The RSPCA's stopped the demolition of a derelict building in North Yorkshire over fears scores of seagulls may have been killed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Electricity building
Google

The animal charity stepped in at the Electricity Building (pictured) on Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, after members of the public spotted dead birds among the debris.

Alexandra Farmer, from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "One of our volunteers scaled the fence and was passing birds to people.

"We managed to save five, but there were bits of wing, dead birds and destroyed nests all over the site - there could have been more than 100 nests on the site."

Gulls
BBC

It's illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest, as gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

An investigation has been launched and all work has been halted.

Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at M1 J32.

M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road to the M1 Southbound and heavy traffic southbound at M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Time limit for disabled badge holders

A three-hour limit on how long disabled pass-holders can park on Scarborough's seafront is to be brought in, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Parking bays in Scarborough
Google

It comes after concerns people have been using them to park all day and overnight on Sandside at Scarborough's South Bay.

A report to North Yorkshire County Council says it's leaving disabled drivers and those with blue badges unable to find anywhere to park.

Dramatic photos show grassland fire damage

These photos show the damage a moorland fire can do after a large blaze in West Yorkshire.

Black moorland after blaze
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Twelve fire engines and a police helicopter tackled the moorland blaze at Cullingworth near Bingley.

Aerial photos from the scene show black and burnt moorland on the side of a hill.

Black moorland after blaze
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters are still dealing with the blaze and are likely to be there for the rest of the day.

Sheffield United: McCabe was willing to 'walk away' in disagreement

One of the co-owners of Sheffield United Football Club was willing to "walk away" from the club, a judge has been told.

Kevin McCabe
Getty Images

Relations between Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had deteriorated to the point that Mr McCabe wanted to end a "joint venture" and was "even willing" to give up in involvement in the club, Mr Justice Fancourt heard.

One area of disagreement was about how much the club needed to spend on players in the coming months.

Detail of the battle has emerged following a preliminary hearing in London after a company controlled by Prince Abdullah sued a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family.

The judge said that relations between Prince Abdullah and Mr McCabe had "deteriorated to the point that Mr McCabe wanted to put an end to the joint venture basis on which Blades operated" and "was even willing to give up his involvement in the football club".

Police join search for missing diver

North Yorkshire Police is assisting in the search for a diver who's failed to surface two miles off the coast of Scarborough.

HM Coastguard helicopter
Maritime & Coastguard Agency

Officers are working closely with the coastguard, which is leading the search, and other agencies and keeping the man's family updated.

A major search operation for him resumed earlier this morning after the diver went missing yesterday afternoon.

Police must 'cover tattoos' to look professional

Police officers in South Yorkshire must cover their tattoos, according to to a change in policy.

An armed police officer with tattoos on show
Getty Images

Last month, the Chief Constable Stephen Watson decided the policy would change, saying visible tattoos might reduce public confidence in the force.

"Our appearance and standards of dress are an important display of our professional image.

"We are cognisant however, that for a cross section of the public we serve, visible tattoos can serve to diminish the confidence they have in us as public servants."

Other forces allow visible tattoos on display on a case-by-case basis.

Seven fire engines remain at large moorland fire

Seven fire engines are still at the scene of a large fire at Catstones Moor, in Cullingworth.

Bingley fire
West Yorkshire Fire Service

12 fire engines and a police helicopter tackled the moorland blaze, near Bingley, at its height.

Thirty-five firefighters are there today to deal with pockets of fire as they flare up.

Crews are likely to be at the site of the fire for the rest of the day.

Conditions are much better for firefighters today, it's cooler and the wind has dropped."

SpokespersonWest Yorkshire Fire Service

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 and J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident involving van and car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Yorkshire Cricket move to avoid England semi-final clash

Yorkshire Cricket have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire, because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Maguire and root
BBC

The match will now take place on Monday 30 July at 18:30.

The club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".

Listen: 'It's right" David Davis quit - York MP

York's Labour MP Rachael Maskel says "it's right" David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.

In his resignation letter, the Yorkshire MP criticised the PM's Brexit plan, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, saying: "It will leave Parliament with at best a weak negotiating position."

Rachael Maskell says she believes Mr Davis has failed in his position:

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Yorkshire move T20 game for England semi

England celebrate

Yorkshire reschedule Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire to avoid a clash with England's World Cup semi-final.

Read more

