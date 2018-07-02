Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An investigation into a crash in Leeds in which four young men, three of them teenagers, died is continuing.

A teenage girl was left critically ill after a collision involving a car and a taxi in the early hours of Saturday.

The four men, aged 18, 19, 19, and 21, died at the scene on the A6120 outer ring road, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17 also in the car, were taken to hospital.

The Uber taxi driver was also seriously hurt.

The 16-year-old girl remains in a critical condition and the 17-year-old's injuries are not considered life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.