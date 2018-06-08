West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J44 for A64 affecting J42 for A63.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and long delays on A1(M) northbound at J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 55 minutes. Congestion to J42, A63 (Selby fork) and on M1 to J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A 20-year-old man has died after his motorbike came off the road and hit a fence in Pontefract last night.
It happened just after 22:00 on Wakefield Road in Kinsley.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
I would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in contact."
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J28 for A650.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J28, A650 (Tingley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man shot in Huddersfield
A man has suffered serious leg injuries in a shooting in Huddersfield.
The 32-year-old man was found in Arnold Street (pictured) and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.
A police cordon is now in place at the scene of the shooting to allow forensic examinations.
Det Insp Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack and our investigation is under way to establish the circumstances."
Yorkshire Ramadan kit rolled out to chemists
A kit designed in Yorkshire to help Muslim diabetics during Ramadan, has now been rolled out to thousands of pharmacies across the country.
During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset.
People with medical conditions like diabetes are exempt from fasting, but many still want to.
The Yorkshire-designed kit contains an electronic tester for blood sugar levels and a guide for medical staff, which it's hoped will prevent any unnecessary trips to hospital.
Ramadan falls at a different time each year because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, which means there isn’t a fixed date.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of Wednesday 15 May and ends on Friday 15 June.
The luck of Leeds: England victorious at Elland Road
Leeds ground Elland Road proved lucky for the England squad last night.
They concluded their World Cup preparations in impressive fashion by comfortably beating Costa Rica at the ground.
Manager Gareth Southgate made 10 changes from Saturday's win against Nigeria at Wembley and was rewarded with some fine individual displays and a commanding team performance in their final friendly before they depart for Russia.
Leeds mother 'did not seem bothered' about dying son
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Dad last saw son 'pale and drawn'
Emaciated teenager's grandmother, mother and sister deny manslaughter in trial at Leeds Crown Court.Read more
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J44 for A64 affecting J42 for A63.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and long delays on A1(M) northbound at J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 55 minutes. Congestion to J42, A63 (Selby fork) and on M1 to J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tax cheat teacher watched Leeds United
Blaine Wakeman gave investigators fake invoices to cover up losses from his two sports companies.Read more
Boston Spa school joins academies trust
A school which was facing closure and merger with another school has been allowed to join an academies trust instead.
Leeds City Council had planned to shut Boston Spa Academy and merge it with nearby Wetherby High School.
The government has now granted an "academy order", allowing the Boston Spa school to join The Gorse Academies Trust (TGAT).
Principal Christopher Walsh said he was "thrilled" the plan had been endorsed.
Main Leeds route to remain closed until Saturday
A main route in Leeds is set to be closed for a third day after a sink hole appeared causing a water leak.
The A660 Otley Road in closed in both directions because of the broken pipe and a large sinkhole, between the B6157 North Lane and Victoria Road.
Yorkshire Water has been working since yesterday morning to fix the problem and now says that it hopes to reopen the road sometime tomorrow.
It's a fair cop: Wanted man accidentally dials 999
Police got just the lucky break they needed when a wanted man accidentally pocket dialled 999:
The 27-year-old man was wanted on immigration offences.
He made the call from his mobile phone and police used specialist techniques to track him down.
Officers were then able to zero in on his location in Manningham in Bradford.
1950 swimming heroine marks 90th birthday
A Dewsbury woman who was the first woman home in the Channel swimming race of 1950 is celebrating her 90th birthday.
Eileen Fenton was 22-year-old and just 5ft tall when she conquered the freezing waters of the Channel and became a national hero.
Her story attracted enormous coverage and more than 10,000 people welcomed her home at the end of the race.
No charges over man's death
A man arrested after another man's death in Leeds has been released without charge.
A 31-year-old man was found collapsed on Mexborough Avenue in Chapeltown on Wednesday.
An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers say a post mortem took place yesterday but proved inconclusive, they also say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Search for new PCSOs
West Yorkshire Police are looking for new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).
The force's recruitment window will open on Monday and close on 25 June.
They say you don't need any formal qualifications but applicants do need to be over 18.
There are currently 606 PCSOs supporting communities across West Yorkshire, click here to see if you could join them.
School to join academies trust
A school that faced closure and merger plans is given permission to join an academies trustRead more
Biker dies in Pontefract crash
A 20-year-old man has died after his motorbike came off the road and hit a fence in Pontefract last night.
It happened just after 22:00 on Wakefield Road in Kinsley.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J28 for A650.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J28, A650 (Tingley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man shot in Huddersfield
A man has suffered serious leg injuries in a shooting in Huddersfield.
The 32-year-old man was found in Arnold Street (pictured) and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.
A police cordon is now in place at the scene of the shooting to allow forensic examinations.
Det Insp Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack and our investigation is under way to establish the circumstances."
Yorkshire Ramadan kit rolled out to chemists
A kit designed in Yorkshire to help Muslim diabetics during Ramadan, has now been rolled out to thousands of pharmacies across the country.
During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset.
People with medical conditions like diabetes are exempt from fasting, but many still want to.
The Yorkshire-designed kit contains an electronic tester for blood sugar levels and a guide for medical staff, which it's hoped will prevent any unnecessary trips to hospital.
Ramadan falls at a different time each year because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, which means there isn’t a fixed date.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of Wednesday 15 May and ends on Friday 15 June.
The luck of Leeds: England victorious at Elland Road
Leeds ground Elland Road proved lucky for the England squad last night.
They concluded their World Cup preparations in impressive fashion by comfortably beating Costa Rica at the ground.
Manager Gareth Southgate made 10 changes from Saturday's win against Nigeria at Wembley and was rewarded with some fine individual displays and a commanding team performance in their final friendly before they depart for Russia.
Leeds mother 'did not seem bothered' about dying son
A mother accused of manslaughter "did not seem to be bothered" about her dying son when medics arrived at her house in Leeds, a court has heard.
Jordan Burling, 18, was found "very emaciated" on an inflatable mattress in the living room of the Farnley home on 30 June 2016, paramedics told the jury.
He went into cardiac arrest and died despite efforts to revive him.
Dawn Cranston denies the charge along with his grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, and sister Abigail Burling, 25.
Yorkshire buildings listed as central to suffrage
Two Yorkshire buildings are today being recognised by Historic England for being at the centre of the suffragette action.
The coliseum theatre in Leeds (above) which is now the O2 Academy, was known previously as 55 Cookridge Street.
Now Historic England has named the landmark "a former scene of sabotage and protest for the suffragettes."
Also included in the 41 places being re-listed across the country is Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield.
In October 1908, Adela Pankhurst (the daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst) led a demonstration of women attempting to storm the annual Cutler’s Feast there.
She attempted to enter disguised as a kitchen maid, but was caught and stopped by the police from going any further.
As an alternative, she made a speech from the Town Hall speaking out about the injustice towards women in society.
Sinkhole and burst pipe close Otley Road in Leeds
A major road into Leeds is closed this morning as engineers work to repair a burst water pipe.
The A660 Otley Road in closed in both directions because of the broken pipe and a large sinkhole, between the B6157 North Lane and Victoria Road.
Yorkshire Water says its engineers have been working since yesterday morning to fix the problem.
A diversion is in place via Victoria Road, Cardigan Road, B6157 North Lane.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, there's an amended timetable operating across some parts of the Northern network to be aware of.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Woman dies in Castleford fire: Police appeal for witnesses
A woman has died after a house fire in Castleford.
Police were called to the fire at a house on Westfield Avenue in the town yesterday, just before 09:00, where the woman suffered "significant injuries" and later died.
Officers say she was the only person present in the house at the time of the fire.
Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
Police want anyone with information about the fire to contact them.