North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans to expand a holiday park in a village between York and Selby have been approved despite hundreds of objections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Google

The Escrick Estate has been granted planning permission to convert six hectares of woodland into an extended Hollicarrs holiday park, with 67 new caravans or lodges.

Selby Councillors heard many of the 800 objections came through an online campaign by the Woodland Trust.

The planning committee voted unanimously to grant permission, and Councillor John Deans, whose Derwent ward covers the area, said: "The site will be well screened and not visible from the A19.

"The holiday development will be good for the area," he added.