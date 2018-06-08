North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Escrick Estate has been granted planning permission to convert six hectares of woodland into an extended Hollicarrs holiday park, with 67 new caravans or lodges.
Selby Councillors heard many of the 800 objections came through an online campaign by the Woodland Trust.
The planning committee voted unanimously to grant permission, and Councillor John Deans, whose Derwent ward covers the area, said: "The site will be well screened and not visible from the A19.
"The holiday development will be good for the area," he added.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J44 for A64 affecting J42 for A63.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and long delays on A1(M) northbound at J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 55 minutes. Congestion to J42, A63 (Selby fork) and on M1 to J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green).
'Positive' messages after hundreds of dog attacks on sheep
It's been revealed 280 sheep were killed and 292 injured in dog attacks in the four years between 2013 and 2017.
The figures come as a series of proposals to tackle the impact of livestock worrying in a national park has been unveiled.
Park authority officers say they believe the number of incidents "could be even higher" and a plan to encourage farmers to log incidents is also among the recommendations.
To further reinforce the campaign, the committee will also consider using positive messages, rather than shock images of dead livestock, as research has found dog owners do not associate those images with their family pet.
Concern as Christian retreat scrap Dales buildings
Controversy is surrounding a Christian retreat's plans to bulldoze buildings beside a Grade II listed chapel in the Yorkshire Dales, that's according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It wants to transform its 35 person retreat and has applied to demolish several of the site's buildings and replace them with new ones, including one with "an overtly contemporary design".
The movement said the changes are "vital to the centre's viability".
But heritage bosses are investigating whether more buildings at the site should be listed.
The Twentieth Century Society, a British charity which campaigns for the preservation of architectural heritage, is concerned over the potential loss of heritage buildings there and the effect it would have on the grade II listed chapel.
Urgent appeal for missing teenager
North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Taylor Hamil was last seen at about 06:30 this morning in the Selby area.
Officers say they are "extremely concerned" for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them.
Taylor is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and has short brown hair.
He has a distinctive burn scar on the back of his left hand.
Pick up a puss! Feline fine after rooftop rescue
This stuck puss in Scarborough doesn't know the script - it's a tree firefighters rescue trapped cats from, not roofs!
Dedication to Yorkshire detective killed 41 years ago
A memorial to a policeman who was stabbed through the heart after stopping to help a teenage hitchhiker looks set to finally be erected, 41 years after his death.
Plans have been submitted for a stone dedication with gold lettering to be placed in Richmond Market Square, to honour murdered DC Norman Garnham, the first North Yorkshire Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
He died in March 1977, two weeks after becoming a detective, after completing his shift as he drove home.
Hitchhiker Colin Simpson, 18, had run away from his home in Richmond after attacking his sisters, and DC Garnham pulled over to give him a lift.
Simpson recognised DC Garnham and stabbed the 25-year-old police officer as he tried to detain him.
Speaking about the memorial, Richmond county councillor, Stuart Parsons, said: "It's time this was done, he's had no memorial in all these years.
"The memorial will remind people that tragedy can strike in a beautiful and tranquil place such as Richmond."
Plastic found in North Yorkshire mussels
Tiny pieces of plastic and other debris have been found in mussels off the North Yorkshire coast.
Teams from the University of Hull and Brunel University in West London examined mussels from coastal locations around the country - including Filey - and the shelves of eight supermarkets.
They say their results suggest it's "common" for people eating seafood to consume microplastics.
Pride in the name of love: Colourful march through York
It's the start of a colourful weekend in York as the city's Pride festival gets under way.
Thousands are expected in the city to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.
Greg Stephenson, one the event organisers, says Saturday's parade starts at York Minster and arrives at the Knavesmire racecourse at 13:00, where there'll be a "huge concert, hundreds of stalls and a funfair."
'Stringing' 60s return to York
Jericho Keys
Reporter, BBC Radio York
If you like both 60s music and orchestral music then you're in for a treat on Saturday when the two combine in splendid musical harmony.
BBC Introducing artists backed by a 45-piece orchestra are knocking out a bunch of 60s crackers, including tunes by Martha Reeves and Bob Dylan.
It's completely free but donations to BBC Children in Need will be happily received.
Arson and drugs: Tackling York's anti-social behaviour
Ongoing problems with crime and anti-social behaviour on an estate in York are due to be discussed at a meeting, after a dispersal order was used last year to try and tackle the issue.
The meeting was called after residents told their MP, Rachael Maskell, they're still concerned.
Listen: Moors litter putting wildlife at risk
Record levels of rubbish being left on the North York Moors is putting wildlife at risk, that's the warning from Park Rangers.
They say 40 bin bags full of waste at a time is often collected.
John Cleary is of of the volunteers doing the collecting.
Have a listen to some of the things he says he finds:
Yorkshire Ramadan kit rolled out to chemists
A kit designed in Yorkshire to help Muslim diabetics during Ramadan, has now been rolled out to thousands of pharmacies across the country.
During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset.
People with medical conditions like diabetes are exempt from fasting, but many still want to.
The Yorkshire-designed kit contains an electronic tester for blood sugar levels and a guide for medical staff, which it's hoped will prevent any unnecessary trips to hospital.
Ramadan falls at a different time each year because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, which means there isn’t a fixed date.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of Wednesday 15 May and ends on Friday 15 June.
Wild mussels 'contaminated with plastics'
Press Association
Tiny pieces of plastic and other debris have been found in mussels sampled
from eight locations around the UK coast, including Plymouth, according to a report published in the Environmental Pollution journal.
Of the samples of wild mussels from eight coastal locations and eight unnamed supermarkets, 100% were found to contain
microplastics or other debris "from human activity".
The research by scientists from the University of Hull and Brunel University London showed microplastics consumption by people eating seafood in the UK was likely to be "common and widespread", with every 100 grams of mussels eaten containing an estimated 70 pieces of debris.
More debris was found in the wild mussels from Plymouth, Edinburgh, Filey, Hastings, Brighton, Cardiff and Wallasey, than in the farmed mussels bought in shops.
Police investigate 'racially aggravated' incident
Police are looking for this man after a racially aggravated public order offence in Harrogate.
It happened in the Co-Op on Skipton Road on Wednesday when offensive comments were directed towards a member of staff.
Police want to speak to the man pictured.
He was wearing a navy blue jumper and tracksuit bottoms at the time of the offence.
In particular, officers would like to speak with anyone who heard offensive comments directed towards a member of staff.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, there's an amended timetable operating across some parts of the Northern network to be aware of.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J47 for A168 and J48 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J48, A168 (Boroughbridge), because of an accident.
Yorkshire's top stories
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Updates on breaking news will continue throughout the night.
Laugher dives his way to another medal in China
Ripon's Jack Laugher has won bronze in the 3 metre springboard at the Diving World Cup in China.
It's his second medal of the event, after he took silver with Chris Mears in the 3 metre synchro.
Bike Race Festival confidence in Scarborough
Officials at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough say they're confident they will be able to stage this summer's Barry Sheene Festival.
The road race course has had to cancel the Cock O' The North event later this month, because it doesn't meet strict new safety rules.
The Barry Sheene Cup is due to take place at the end of July.