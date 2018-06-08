Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Man injured in Huddersfield shooting
- Castleford house fire - woman dies following blaze
- Motorcyclist killed in Pontefract crash
- Yorkshire buildings listed as central to suffrage
- Sinkhole and burst pipe close Otley Road in Leeds
- Dig uncovers old pottery workers' cottages in South Yorkshire
- Manslaughter accused mum 'did not seem bothered' by dying son
- Live updates on Friday 8 June 2018
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Mick Lunney and Nick Wilmshurst
All times stated are UK
Objections fail to stop holiday park expansion
Plans to expand a holiday park in a village between York and Selby have been approved despite hundreds of objections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Escrick Estate has been granted planning permission to convert six hectares of woodland into an extended Hollicarrs holiday park, with 67 new caravans or lodges.
Selby Councillors heard many of the 800 objections came through an online campaign by the Woodland Trust.
The planning committee voted unanimously to grant permission, and Councillor John Deans, whose Derwent ward covers the area, said: "The site will be well screened and not visible from the A19.
"The holiday development will be good for the area," he added.
Staff shocked by death of massage parlour boss
Barnsley Chronicle
A pensioner who was killed in her own home last week ran a Sheffield massage parlour, the Barnsley Chronicle has learned.
Dad last saw son 'pale and drawn'
Emaciated teenager's grandmother, mother and sister deny manslaughter in trial at Leeds Crown Court.Read more
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J44 for A64 affecting J42 for A63.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and long delays on A1(M) northbound at J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 55 minutes. Congestion to J42, A63 (Selby fork) and on M1 to J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green).
Watch: Fighting fat, footy-style in Rotherham
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
A new football league has started up in Rotherham, for men with bigger waistlines.
It's called MAN v FAT and it's for men who want to lose weight.
Rotherham United's community arm has set up the league, which is decided not just on points won, but also pounds lost:
Tax cheat teacher watched Leeds United
Blaine Wakeman gave investigators fake invoices to cover up losses from his two sports companies.Read more
'Positive' messages after hundreds of dog attacks on sheep
It's been revealed 280 sheep were killed and 292 injured in dog attacks in the four years between 2013 and 2017.
The figures come as a series of proposals to tackle the impact of livestock worrying in a national park has been unveiled.
The North York Moors National Park Authority is considering a number of measures including the use of social media.
Park authority officers say they believe the number of incidents "could be even higher" and a plan to encourage farmers to log incidents is also among the recommendations.
To further reinforce the campaign, the committee will also consider using positive messages, rather than shock images of dead livestock, as research has found dog owners do not associate those images with their family pet.
Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound
M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.
M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Watch: Hillsborough families 'don't want safe-standing'
The Hillsborough Family Support Group is surprised that it was not consulted by the Labour Party ahead of it announcing support for 'safe standing' at the larger football stadiums in England.
Margaret Aspinall said that it was a "sensitive time" with ongoing legal action, but most families of the victims "don't want standing ever brought back".
Clubs in England's top two tiers have been required by law to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster:
Listen: Groups takes on strip clubs
A crowdfunding campaign is under way to help pay for a legal challenge against the licensing of strip clubs in Sheffield.
It's being backed by a number of equals rights' groups.
Campaigners claim Sheffield City Council didn't consider gender inequality in its new licensing policy, which sets no limit on the number of sexual entertainment venue licenses that could be granted.
It's being seen as a test case for other councils, too.
The campaign is supported by Sammy Woodhouse, an outspoken survivor of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, who went on to work as a lap-dancer:
Concern as Christian retreat scrap Dales buildings
Controversy is surrounding a Christian retreat's plans to bulldoze buildings beside a Grade II listed chapel in the Yorkshire Dales, that's according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority's planning committee is set to consider an application by the Scargill Movement, a Christian community in Wharfedale, near Kettlewell.
It wants to transform its 35 person retreat and has applied to demolish several of the site's buildings and replace them with new ones, including one with "an overtly contemporary design".
The movement said the changes are "vital to the centre's viability".
But heritage bosses are investigating whether more buildings at the site should be listed.
The Twentieth Century Society, a British charity which campaigns for the preservation of architectural heritage, is concerned over the potential loss of heritage buildings there and the effect it would have on the grade II listed chapel.
Boston Spa school joins academies trust
A school which was facing closure and merger with another school has been allowed to join an academies trust instead.
Leeds City Council had planned to shut Boston Spa Academy and merge it with nearby Wetherby High School.
The government has now granted an "academy order", allowing the Boston Spa school to join The Gorse Academies Trust (TGAT).
Principal Christopher Walsh said he was "thrilled" the plan had been endorsed.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a police incident.
Urgent appeal for missing teenager
North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Taylor Hamil was last seen at about 06:30 this morning in the Selby area.
Officers say they are "extremely concerned" for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them.
Taylor is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and has short brown hair.
He has a distinctive burn scar on the back of his left hand.
Police appeal over fatal crash in Rotherham
A crash in which a 21-year-old woman died in Rotherham may have been seen by a crucial witness, police say.
A car and a van collided on Kingsforth Lane near Thurcroft last month, the car driver died.
Officers think a woman driving a black Ford Mondeo estate or a similar vehicle may be able to help in the investigation.
The crash happened at about 12:00 on Friday 25 May.
Pick up a puss! Feline fine after rooftop rescue
This stuck puss in Scarborough doesn't know the script - it's a tree firefighters rescue trapped cats from, not roofs!
Luckily it all seemed to end well and Hebar is said to be (wait for it) ... feline fine.
Main Leeds route to remain closed until Saturday
A main route in Leeds is set to be closed for a third day after a sink hole appeared causing a water leak.
The A660 Otley Road in closed in both directions because of the broken pipe and a large sinkhole, between the B6157 North Lane and Victoria Road.
Yorkshire Water has been working since yesterday morning to fix the problem and now says that it hopes to reopen the road sometime tomorrow.
It's a fair cop: Wanted man accidentally dials 999
Police got just the lucky break they needed when a wanted man accidentally pocket dialled 999:
The 27-year-old man was wanted on immigration offences.
He made the call from his mobile phone and police used specialist techniques to track him down.
Officers were then able to zero in on his location in Manningham in Bradford.
Suffragette protest sites get recognition
The suffragette links to post boxes, meeting halls and prisons are added to the heritage list.Read more
Dedication to Yorkshire detective killed 41 years ago
A memorial to a policeman who was stabbed through the heart after stopping to help a teenage hitchhiker looks set to finally be erected, 41 years after his death.
Plans have been submitted for a stone dedication with gold lettering to be placed in Richmond Market Square, to honour murdered DC Norman Garnham, the first North Yorkshire Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
He died in March 1977, two weeks after becoming a detective, after completing his shift as he drove home.
Hitchhiker Colin Simpson, 18, had run away from his home in Richmond after attacking his sisters, and DC Garnham pulled over to give him a lift.
Simpson recognised DC Garnham and stabbed the 25-year-old police officer as he tried to detain him.
Speaking about the memorial, Richmond county councillor, Stuart Parsons, said: "It's time this was done, he's had no memorial in all these years.
"The memorial will remind people that tragedy can strike in a beautiful and tranquil place such as Richmond."