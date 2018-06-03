West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J27 for M621.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic westbound at J27, M621 (Gildersome), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J38 for A637 Darton and J39 for A636 Wakefield.
M1 South Yorkshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M1 northbound between J38, A637 (Darton) and J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of an overturned vehicle.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: A660 West Yorkshire both ways
A660 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between A658 Pool Bank New Road and Leeds Road.
A660 West Yorkshire - A660 Leeds Road in Pool closed in both directions between the A658 Pool Bank New Road junction and the Leeds Road junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike.
Severe accident: A655 West Yorkshire both ways
A655 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6133 Church Lane and B6134 Havertop Lane.
A655 West Yorkshire - A655 in Normanton closed in both directions between the B6133 Church Lane junction and the B6134 Havertop Lane junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Severe disruption: M621 West Yorkshire eastbound
M621 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for and J7 for A61.
M621 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M621 eastbound between J6, Belle Isle Road and J7, A61 (Stourton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Coal mining museum marks 30th anniversary
The museum opened in 1988 on the site of the former Caphouse Colliery, near Wakefield.Read more
Hull KR 14-42 Castleford Tigers
Castleford Tigers score eight tries in a dominant win over Hull KR to move up to fourth in the Super League table.Read more
Severe disruption: A6181 West Yorkshire both ways
A6181 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, at A650 Bridge Street.
A6181 West Yorkshire - A6181 Hall Ings in Bradford closed in both directions at the A650 Bridge Street junction, because of a police incident.
Leeds Rhinos 52-22 Leigh Centurions
Leeds beat Leigh Centurions to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, after Leigh spend most of the game with 12 men.Read more
Severe accident: A61 West Yorkshire southbound
A61 West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between Primley Park View and Sandhill Drive.
A61 West Yorkshire - A61 Harrogate Road in Alwoodley closed and heavy traffic southbound between the Primley Park View junction and the Sandhill Drive junction, because of an accident.
DJ jailed over bogus £837,000 NHS claim
Atwal, who exaggerated the effects of his injuries, was sentenced to three months in jail.Read more
'Offensive' comment councillor reinstated
Nick Farmer was suspended after he lost his job as a firelighter for making offensive remarks.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories today
Yorkshire's headlines today include:
Woman hospitalised after mugging
A dog walker from Shipley had to have hospital treatment after being mugged.
The woman and a man were walking a dog along Bradford Road last Sunday when they were approached by a group of males.
The group demanded cash and then assaulted them, talking their phones and wallet.
A 15-year-old boy from Bradford has been arrested in connection with the mugging but has since been released under investigation.