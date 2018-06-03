Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton and Mick Lunney
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A660 West Yorkshire both ways
A660 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between A658 Pool Bank New Road and Leeds Road.
A660 West Yorkshire - A660 Leeds Road in Pool closed in both directions between the A658 Pool Bank New Road junction and the Leeds Road junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A655 West Yorkshire both ways
A655 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6133 Church Lane and B6134 Havertop Lane.
A655 West Yorkshire - A655 in Normanton closed in both directions between the B6133 Church Lane junction and the B6134 Havertop Lane junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
How proud is your area of being English?
A survey for the BBC asked if England was better now or in the past and what makes someone English.Read more
The English question: What is the nation's identity?
Mark Easton
Home editor
With Irish, Welsh and Scottish nationalism on the rise, the BBC investigates what it means to be English.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hamer achieves Euro qualifying standard
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport
Tom Hamer achieves the European Championships qualifying standard at the British Para-swimming International Meet in Sheffield.Read more
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J46 for B6164.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J46, B6164 (Wetherby), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J40 for A638 Ossett and J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J40, A638 (Ossett) and J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M621 West Yorkshire eastbound
M621 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for and J7 for A61.
M621 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M621 eastbound between J6, Belle Isle Road and J7, A61 (Stourton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man charged with murdering woman, 73
Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Wombwell, has been charged with murdering Jill Hibberd.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coal mining museum marks 30th anniversary
The museum opened in 1988 on the site of the former Caphouse Colliery, near Wakefield.Read more
The hotel collapse that gripped a nation
Severe disruption: A6135 South Yorkshire both ways
A6135 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, at Minna Road.
A6135 South Yorkshire - A6135 Burngreave Road in Sheffield closed in both directions at the Minna Road junction, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J48 for A168 and J49 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J48, A168 (Boroughbridge) and J49, A168 (Dishforth), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time