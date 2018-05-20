West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington says he's never been better prepared as he weighs in for his first world title fight tomorrow evening.

He's taking on the reigning IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby in the long-awaited clash in front of a home crowd at Elland Road.

Olympic champion Nicola Adams will fight on the undercard.

Ahead of the bout, Warrington says: "Any time I have been down to Elland Road, I've always taken a couple of moments just to visualise it.

"I've taken a couple of minutes to look around and look at the crowd and just get myself used to it. It excites me."