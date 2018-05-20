West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.
Wakefield Trinity 22-25 Huddersfield Giants
Huddersfield survive a spirited second-half fightback to beat Wakefield for the second time in nine days.Read more
Warrington stuns Selby to win world title
Michael Pearlman
BBC Wales Sport
Leeds fighter Josh Warrington wins the IBF world featherweight title from Lee Selby after a thrilling bout at Elland Road.Read more
Castleford 38-10 Leeds Rhinos
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Castleford produce their most complete display of the season to dismantle Leeds and move into the Super League top four.Read more
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
Huddersfield appoint sporting director
Huddersfield are to bring in Olaf Rebbe as sporting director in the summer to work alongside head coach David Wagner.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J24 for A629 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J24, A629 (Ainley Top) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Major changes to Northern rail services
Train timetables across parts of the north of England are set to undergo an "unprecedented" change.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Hotels rapped over sexual exploitation
Only one Calderdale hotel in 11 raised concerns when undercover police officers booked in with young girls.Read more
Fire crews called to rescue 336 pets
Hundreds of pets have been rescued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service over five years, figures from the Home Office show.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.
Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash
BBC News Travel
Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.
Watch: Warrington weighs in ahead of title bout
All eyes will also be on two of Leeds' biggest sporting names tomorrow - boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams will be taking to the ring - with the world title in Josh's sights.
He's taking on reigning champion Lee Selby at Elland Road for the Welshman's IBF title.
They weighed in at Millennium Square this lunchtime, Josh enjoyed the support of the crowd:
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leeds OAP
Police searching for a missing elderly woman from Leeds say they have had a report of a sighting of her this morning.
West Yorkshire Police say they're growing "increasingly concerned" for Margo Bates who was last seen at 07:00 near her home in Seacroft.
Officers have been involved in "extensive searches" for the vulnerable 89-year-old and are asking for people who think they may have seen her to contact them.
She was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and no shoes and may appear "confused or disorientated".
Bird of prey dies after being shot
A red kite has died after being found with a bullet wound in Leeds.
The bird of prey suffered "serious injuries" and vets decided to put it down.
The bird was found by walkers near Harewood Estate.
X-rays revealed a pellet was lodged in the birds right wing.
Police are now investigating the incident and believe it happened on the public footpath into the Harewood Estate from the A659 on Thursday 10 May.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Warrington weighs-in ahead of home city title bout
Leeds boxer Josh Warrington says he's never been better prepared as he weighs in for his first world title fight tomorrow evening.
He's taking on the reigning IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby in the long-awaited clash in front of a home crowd at Elland Road.
Olympic champion Nicola Adams will fight on the undercard.
Ahead of the bout, Warrington says: "Any time I have been down to Elland Road, I've always taken a couple of moments just to visualise it.
"I've taken a couple of minutes to look around and look at the crowd and just get myself used to it. It excites me."
England's Ballance takes break from game
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".Read more