Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

The top stories today

Here are the headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull and East Yorkshire top stories

The top stories so far from our Hull newsroom today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's headlines today

Yorkshire's top stories today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing Sheffield man found

Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance

Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman

York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.

This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.

He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.

BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Tonight's weather forecast

The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.

It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.

Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).

Here's my full forecast:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash

BBC News Travel

Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.

Getty Images
Getty Images

New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.

Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.

The idea that you own your data explicitly is a really good thing. Does it tackle all of the things that sometimes unnerve people about the internet, no of course it doesn't and that's very much a moving target.

Matt Warman MPBoston and Skegness

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.

Dennis Nilsen
PA

Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.

The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire's weather

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:

BBC
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Catch the wedding at the castle

Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.

A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

BBC/Lincoln Castle
BBC/Lincoln Castle

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman hit by cement mixer

A woman's been hit by a cement mixer on Holderness road in Hull.

Humberside Police says she suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The road is currently closed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Warrington weighs in ahead of title bout

All eyes will also be on two of Leeds' biggest sporting names tomorrow - boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams will be taking to the ring - with the world title in Josh's sights.

He's taking on reigning champion Lee Selby at Elland Road for the Welshman's IBF title.

They weighed in at Millennium Square this lunchtime, Josh enjoyed the support of the crowd:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hollywood star headed for Bridlington panto

A Hollywood actress is coming to Bridlington this winter - to be a fairy!

Marina Sirtis
Getty Images

Marina Sirtis, known to millions as Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation, will be headlining in the panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the Bridlington Spa.

She'll be playing the fairy and the show's run will be from Friday 14 December until Sunday 6 January.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe pub gets listed status

A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.

Queen Bess pub
Ian S/Geograph

The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.

It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.

The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leeds OAP

Police searching for a missing elderly woman from Leeds say they have had a report of a sighting of her this morning.

Margo Bates
West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police say they're growing "increasingly concerned" for Margo Bates who was last seen at 07:00 near her home in Seacroft.

Officers have been involved in "extensive searches" for the vulnerable 89-year-old and are asking for people who think they may have seen her to contact them.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and no shoes and may appear "confused or disorientated".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Roof with a view

Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.

It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.

It’s the first major work in decades.

Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.

It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.

The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York

Repairs taking place at York's historic Bar Convent
The Bar Convent

Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.

Looking down on York's Blossom Street
The Bar Convent

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top