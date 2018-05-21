Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Elly Fiorentini, Rob Rose and Nick Wilmshurst

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.

M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Moors bus service takes to roads

North York Moors

A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.

M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warrington stuns Selby to win world title

Josh Warrington

Michael Pearlman

BBC Wales Sport

Leeds fighter Josh Warrington wins the IBF world featherweight title from Lee Selby after a thrilling bout at Elland Road.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Warrington lands the power punches'

Round 9: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Real damage for Selby'

Round 2: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Castleford 38-10 Leeds Rhinos

Castleford celebrate a try

Matt Newsum

BBC Sport

Castleford produce their most complete display of the season to dismantle Leeds and move into the Super League top four.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How much information is on your laptop?

How much information is on your laptop?
A couple from Lincolnshire say it was "disturbing" how much was known about their online activity.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Huddersfield appoint sporting director

Olaf Rebbe

Huddersfield are to bring in Olaf Rebbe as sporting director in the summer to work alongside head coach David Wagner.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Body of woman found in town street

Google street image

Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top