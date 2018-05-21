Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.

M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time