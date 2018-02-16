Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Air quality experiment to ban HGVs in North Yorkshire
A trial experiment is to take place in an effort to improve air quality along one of North Yorkshire's busiest routes.
From the end of this month, HGVs will be banned from using the level crossing between Malton and Norton. The trial will last for eighteen months.
Signs warning of the ban on trucks weighing seven and a half tonnes and more are going up in both towns.
Wagons will be rerouted onto the A64 instead.
Exhibition about Hull's relationship with Italy to open
An exhibition focusing on Hull's links with Italy is set to open in the city.
Italian Connections will be at the Streetlife Museum (pictured below) and will look at the history of people from Italy who settled in Hull.
It'll feature links dating back to medieval times, as well as looking at the relationship between Hull and Italy during the First and Second World Wars.
The exhibition will open on Saturday 24 February.
Watch: What to expect from Barnsley's new manager
Following the announcement of Barnsley's new manager today, we've asked BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings to sum up Jose Morias and the task he has ahead.
Morias takes over at Oakwell following the departure of Paul Heckingbottom to Leeds United.
Here's Andy's summary:
Lorry driver arrested after North Yorkshire crash
A man in his 40s has been arrested after a crash involving three vehicles in North Yorkshire.
It happened on the A168 between Thirsk and Northallerton at Thornton Le Moor around lunchtime today and involved two cars and a truck.
The road is still closed and North Yorkshire Police say it could stay that way until about 16:30.
The driver of truck has been arrested in connection with the collision.
New CCTV for Lincoln
A new, upgraded CCTV system is up and running in Lincoln.
The council has invested in 300 new, high definition cameras, which it says will save the authority money in the long run.
Region sees growth in IT sector
A boom in the IT and business industry has seen almost 90,000 jobs created in Yorkshire and the Humber since 2010.
Latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show the sector is one of the main drivers for growth, and responsible for over 1.65m jobs across the country.
It's thought to be down to demand for the internet, wireless cloud technologies and mobile phones.
We had record-breaking employment levels across Britain last year, and since 2010 the number of people working in Yorkshire & the Humber has gone up by 146,000. During that period 88,000 new jobs have been created in the IT sector, and it’s easy to see why those kind of skills are in such popular demand by employers. The world’s gone digital, and we’re all having to adapt to that."
Prince Charles formally reignites Rotherham furnace
Prince Charles has done the formal honours in getting a once-mothballed furnace in Rotherham back in action.
The furnace was turned off a few years ago when a crisis hit the steel industry.
Today Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were guests of honour at the Liberty Steel plant in the town to carry out the ceremony.
Watch: Prince reignites old flame in Rotherham
The Prince of Wales officially turned on an electric arc furnace at Liberty Steel in Rotherham, after two years of being silent.
It's a symbolic moment in the revival of the region's steel industry.
Three hundred new jobs have been created at Liberty's Rotherham and Stocksbridge plants since they took over last year.
Watch: Peter Levy with tonight's headlines
Watch the full stories on BBC One at 18:30.
Helen Sharman honoured by the Queen
Sheffield's Helen Sharman - who was Britain's first astronaut - has been honoured by the Queen today.
Ms Sharman was awarded the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George at Windsor Castle.
She travelled to the Mir Space station in 1991 - today she was recognised for her services to science and technology educational outreach
The former astronaut said: "Was it any more difficult for me? I don't know, because I don't know what it's like to be anybody else, but I can certainly do it, and so can they."
In pictures: Royal visit to Yorkshire
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been in Halifax, Rotherham and Haworth today on a one day tour of Yorkhsire.
Here's a selection of pictures of their visit:
BBC Weather Watchers: Orange skies over Lincolnshire
Our BBC Weather Watchers never fail to let us down.
Cracking shot from Ar in Walesby:
Man dies after mobility scooter crash
An 81-year-old man has died after his mobility scooter crashed in Keighley.
No other vehicle was involved and West Yorkshire Police say are investigating exactly what happened.
It happened yesterday at 13:15 on Lawkholme Lane.
The man was left with fatal head injuries and the road was closed for about three hours.
Motorway 30mph zone on Monday
From Monday people travelling into Leeds on the M621 will be greeted by a 30 mph limit as Highways England install a concrete barrier between the carriageways.
The work will be carried out in what usually is the 50 mph section close to the city centre.
Highways England say the work will also include flood prevention measures.
From Monday the side heading into Leeds from the M1 will be affected, then from 26 February the side heading in from the direction of Bradford will be affected.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
Dry this evening and overnight with some clear spells. A touch of frost, especially across Lincolshire where temperatures could drop below freezing.
Watch: Hull boss on tonight's FA Cup tie against Chelsea
"On paper Chelsea should win" - Tiger's boss on tonight's FA Cup fifth round tie against Premier League giants Chelsea.
Lincoln leisure centre to open on Monday
Despite a number of objections, plans have pressed on for the £1.5m revamp of the Birchwood Leisure Centre in Lincoln.
And this news just in - it'll open on Monday.
