Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Woman attacked in serious sexual assault in Sheffield's Weston Park
  2. 'Dewsbury A&E is NOT closing' - Health trust's open letter to MPs
  3. Police appeal after man tries to entice boy into car in York
  4. Woman and child rescued from freezing water after crash near Selby
  5. York flood inquiry calls for better public warning system
  6. Crime fears voiced at public meeting in Dinnington, near Rotherham
  7. Live updates on Tuesday 24 January 2017

Live Reporting

By Elly Fiorentini, Nick Wilmshurst and Kate Linderholm

All times stated are UK

Those are all the updates from BBC Yorkshire Live on Tuesday 24 January 2017.

Game postponed 20 minutes before start

Kassam Stadium

Oxford's EFL Trophy quarter-final against Bradford is postponed 20 minutes before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

Blades bring in O'Shea and Hanson

Jay O'Shea

Sheffield United complete the signing of Bradford striker James Hanson and sign Chesterfield winger Jay O'Shea on loan.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.

Check local traffic and travel reports for:

Our top stories during the day

Nick Wilmshurst

BBC Local Live, Leeds

Well that's all from us for today, we'll be back tomorrow from 06:30.

Updates on the site will continue during the evening and overnight on major news, sport, traffic and weather. 

Here's a look back at some of our top stories from today: 

  1. Woman attacked in serious sexual assault in Sheffield's Weston Park
  2. Open letter to MPs underlines that Dewsbury A&E isn't closing
  3. Officers praised after they rescue woman and child from freezing water
  4. Teenage defendant in Jo Cox killer 'hero' claim U-turn
  5. World's smallest MRI scanner helps premature babies in Sheffield

See you tomorrow.

Office sex dental lecturer struck off

University of Leeds Worsley Building

A former University of Leeds dentistry lecturer who was heard having sex in his office has been struck off and can no longer practice dentistry.

Watch: Safely containing overheating batteries on flights

Nick Wilmshurst

BBC Local Live, Leeds

A Huddersfield firm has developed a way of safely containing batteries in things like laptops or mobile phones if they are overheating.

When a lithium-ion battery gets too hot there is a risk that it could explode and on a plane that could lead to a catastrophe.

Now that risk has been reduced by a bag that has been developed by AvSax and it's now carried on more than 6,000 flights worldwide.

Yorkshire Sikh sword dancers at sharp edge of TV show

Have you been watching "Our Dancing Town" on BBC Two? 

Choreographer Steve Elias has a dream to bring dance to the streets of four Yorkshire towns in a series of spectacles inspired by the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.  

Tonight he's in Huddersfield and tries to persuade Sikh sword dancers to take part in his dance event.  

You can see "Our Dancing Town" on BBC Two at 19:00 or you can catch up with the series so far, on the BBC iPlayer

Mohammed Zubair beat men to death in 'ferocious attack'

A man beat his wife's lover and another man to death in a "ferocious" attack before fleeing to Pakistan, a court has heard.

Imran Khan and Ahmedin Khyel
West Yorkshire Police

Mohammed Zubair, 36, formerly of Heath Terrace, Barkerend, attacked "defenceless" Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan and left his home spattered with blood, Bradford Crown Court heard.

The taxi driver, who denies two counts of murder, then drove to a secluded country lane and "dumped" the bodies, the jury was told.

Both victims had fractured skulls.

The trial continues.  

Former Leeds dentistry lecturer struck off for sex in office

A former dental lecturer at Leeds University who repeatedly had sex in his office has been struck off. 

University of Leeds' Worsley Building
Google

A disciplinary tribunal was told that Doctor Alec High had been overheard by fellow staff - and warned about his conduct - but a woman was seen repeatedly visiting his office. 

Doctor High's name will now be erased from the register.

More cuts and a council tax rise on way in Kirklees

Richard Edwards

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

Voters in Kirklees face more than £50m in cuts and a near 5% tax rise as the council looks to balance its budget. 

Huddersfield Town Hall
BBC

If the cuts are approved at Huddersfield Town Hall (pictured) they'll hit most of the council's departments, the bulk of them coming out of Social Services spending. 

The planned council tax increase of 4.99% includes 3% set aside for adult social care - worth about £4.7m next year. 

If senior councillors back the budget, the average Band D council tax bill will rise by £69.   

North Yorkshire pair achieve wine diploma

Nick Wilmshurst

BBC Local Live, Leeds

If there's one thing I'd like a diploma in, it's wine (I've been in training for a long time). And that's exactly what two North Yorkshire Wine experts have just achieved. 

Wine
Getty Images

York-based Helen Barugh - who works for a Portuguese producer has claimed the Wine and Spirits Education Trust qualification which is formally recognised by the government. 

It's also been awarded to Richard Kilian. He's a sommelier at one of Harrogate's top hotels, and also runs a sales business at Bishop Wilton.

Here's to them, hic.  

£185,000 swoop on drugs gang in Doncaster

A police initiative designed to cause "significant disruption" to criminals has seen officers confiscate over £185,000 of cash and drugs around Doncaster in the last two months.

police
PA

The force says they've recovered five handguns and ammunition, a kilo of cocaine and a kilo of heroin with a combined street value in excess of £90,000.

They've also arrested 33 people and six of those have been charged in an operation officers have said will cause "significant disruption" to criminal gangs in the area.

Cocaine and heroin are destructive drugs that ruin the lives of users and damage the wider community."

Det Insp James AxeSouth Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire mum takes campaign on family courts to Downing Street

Tom Ingall

Journalist, BBC Look North

Claire Throssell from Penistone is in the capital trying to change the laws of access so children's voices are heard.

Her two sons were killed in a fire at their home in Penistone; it was started deliberately by their father.

Claire had warned the authorities her sons' father posed a danger, but he was still allowed unsupervised access. 

This afternoon she has delivered a petition to Downing Street urging the government to change the way courts handle cases like hers. 

She has taken 20 teddy bears to display - one for each child who has died as a result of domestic abuse since her own children were murdered.

Mugging on River Ouse footpath in York

A man was robbed on a River Ouse footpath in York last night. 

The victim was told he'd be stabbed if he didn't hand over cash and his mobile phone.

overhead image of site
Google

No knife was seen or produced during the incident, which took place just before 21:00 on the path between Scarborough Bridge and Jubilee Terrace.  

HSBC closing branches across Yorkshire

HSBC will close a further 62 bank branches in the UK in 2017, pointing to the growth of mobile and internet banking.  

Among the branches due to shut are: 

  • Easingwold, North Yorkshire
  • Hemsworth, West Yorkshire
  • Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire
  • Leyburn, North Yorkshire
  • Stokesley, North Yorkshire
  • Swinton, South Yorkshire
  • Thorne, South Yorkshire
  • Wath upon Dearne, South Yorkshire
HSBC branch with people passing
Getty Images

The bank was singled out in a survey by consumer group Which? in December as having closed the most branches in 2015 and 2016.  

Listen: York agencies 'face floods challenge'

Nathan Turvey

BBC Radio York News

York's Labour MP says work must now begin to implement around 90 recommendations made in an independent inquiry in to the 2015 floods

The Environment Agency acknowledged £45m isn't going to cover everything it wants to do and many people affected said putting out warnings about flooding wasn't good enough.  

Rachel Maskell, MP for York Central, says the report highlights some of the "real challenges" faced by agencies:

