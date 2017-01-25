Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Woman attacked in serious sexual assault in Sheffield's Weston Park
- 'Dewsbury A&E is NOT closing' - Health trust's open letter to MPs
- Police appeal after man tries to entice boy into car in York
- Woman and child rescued from freezing water after crash near Selby
- York flood inquiry calls for better public warning system
- Crime fears voiced at public meeting in Dinnington, near Rotherham
- Live updates on Tuesday 24 January 2017
By Elly Fiorentini, Nick Wilmshurst and Kate Linderholm
Watch: Safely containing overheating batteries on flights
Nick Wilmshurst
BBC Local Live, Leeds
A Huddersfield firm has developed a way of safely containing batteries in things like laptops or mobile phones if they are overheating.
When a lithium-ion battery gets too hot there is a risk that it could explode and on a plane that could lead to a catastrophe.
Now that risk has been reduced by a bag that has been developed by AvSax and it's now carried on more than 6,000 flights worldwide.
Yorkshire Sikh sword dancers at sharp edge of TV show
Mohammed Zubair beat men to death in 'ferocious attack'
A man beat his wife's lover and another man to death in a "ferocious" attack before fleeing to Pakistan, a court has heard.
Mohammed Zubair, 36, formerly of Heath Terrace, Barkerend, attacked "defenceless" Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan and left his home spattered with blood, Bradford Crown Court heard.
The taxi driver, who denies two counts of murder, then drove to a secluded country lane and "dumped" the bodies, the jury was told.
Both victims had fractured skulls.
The trial continues.
A former dental lecturer at Leeds University who repeatedly had sex in his office has been struck off.
A disciplinary tribunal was told that Doctor Alec High had been overheard by fellow staff - and warned about his conduct - but a woman was seen repeatedly visiting his office.
Doctor High's name will now be erased from the register.
More cuts and a council tax rise on way in Kirklees
Richard Edwards
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Voters in Kirklees face more than £50m in cuts and a near 5% tax rise as the council looks to balance its budget.
If the cuts are approved at Huddersfield Town Hall (pictured) they'll hit most of the council's departments, the bulk of them coming out of Social Services spending.
The planned council tax increase of 4.99% includes 3% set aside for adult social care - worth about £4.7m next year.
If senior councillors back the budget, the average Band D council tax bill will rise by £69.
North Yorkshire pair achieve wine diploma
Nick Wilmshurst
BBC Local Live, Leeds
If there's one thing I'd like a diploma in, it's wine (I've been in training for a long time). And that's exactly what two North Yorkshire Wine experts have just achieved.
York-based Helen Barugh - who works for a Portuguese producer has claimed the Wine and Spirits Education Trust qualification which is formally recognised by the government.
It's also been awarded to Richard Kilian. He's a sommelier at one of Harrogate's top hotels, and also runs a sales business at Bishop Wilton.
Here's to them, hic.
£185,000 swoop on drugs gang in Doncaster
A police initiative designed to cause "significant disruption" to criminals has seen officers confiscate over £185,000 of cash and drugs around Doncaster in the last two months.
The force says they've recovered five handguns and ammunition, a kilo of cocaine and a kilo of heroin with a combined street value in excess of £90,000.
They've also arrested 33 people and six of those have been charged in an operation officers have said will cause "significant disruption" to criminal gangs in the area.
South Yorkshire mum takes campaign on family courts to Downing Street
Tom Ingall
Journalist, BBC Look North
Claire Throssell from Penistone is in the capital trying to change the laws of access so children's voices are heard.
Her two sons were killed in a fire at their home in Penistone; it was started deliberately by their father.
Claire had warned the authorities her sons' father posed a danger, but he was still allowed unsupervised access.
This afternoon she has delivered a petition to Downing Street urging the government to change the way courts handle cases like hers.
She has taken 20 teddy bears to display - one for each child who has died as a result of domestic abuse since her own children were murdered.
Mugging on River Ouse footpath in York
A man was robbed on a River Ouse footpath in York last night.
The victim was told he'd be stabbed if he didn't hand over cash and his mobile phone.
No knife was seen or produced during the incident, which took place just before 21:00 on the path between Scarborough Bridge and Jubilee Terrace.
HSBC closing branches across Yorkshire
HSBC will close a further 62 bank branches in the UK in 2017, pointing to the growth of mobile and internet banking.
Among the branches due to shut are:
The bank was singled out in a survey by consumer group Which? in December as having closed the most branches in 2015 and 2016.
Listen: York agencies 'face floods challenge'
Nathan Turvey
BBC Radio York News
York's Labour MP says work must now begin to implement around 90 recommendations made in an independent inquiry in to the 2015 floods.
The Environment Agency acknowledged £45m isn't going to cover everything it wants to do and many people affected said putting out warnings about flooding wasn't good enough.
Rachel Maskell, MP for York Central, says the report highlights some of the "real challenges" faced by agencies: