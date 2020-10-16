In a twist, Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver has said said gyms and leisure centres would remain open in the county for now.
He said the council had convinced the government it had sufficient measures in place to monitor their performance.
This is likely to raise eyebrows in the Liverpool City Region, where gyms have closed.
New rules to begin from midnight
The new restrictions will come into force from 00:01 BST on Saturday.
Here's some more detail on precisely what it will mean:
People must not socialise with anybody they do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events
People must not socialise in a group of more than 6 in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue
All pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving "substantial meals"
People should try to avoid travelling outside the very-high alert level or entering a very-high alert level area, other than for work, education or for caring responsibilities or to travel through as part of a longer journey
Residents should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in the Very High Alert area
In addition, following discussions with local leaders it was agreed that from 00:01 BST on Monday:
The adult gaming industry, casinos, bingo halls, bookmakers and betting shops, and soft play areas must close
Car boot sales would not be permitted
'Unrelenting' rise in Lancashire coronavirus cases - Matt Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said:
Lancashire 'promised £42m support'
The move to switch to Tier 3 has come following long talks between local leaders and Whitehall.
BBC political reporter Mike Stevens said the deal involved a support package worth £42m, the area having initially been promised £12m.
He said Lancashire had also been promised more support for local test and trace systems, and a specific ministerial team to deal with the outbreak in the county.
Around 1.5 million people will be affected by the new rules, which includes Blackpool, Blackburn, Preston and Lancaster
What are the Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 lockdown rules?
Here is a handy simplified breakdown of the essential differences.
People must not socialise with anybody they do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events
People must not socialise in a group of more than 6 in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue
All pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving "substantial meals"
People should try to avoid travelling outside the very-high alert level or entering a very-high alert level area, other than for work, education or for caring responsibilities or to travel through as part of a longer journey
Residents should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in the Very High Alert area
The adult gaming industry, casinos, bingo halls, bookmakers and betting shops, and soft play areas must close
Car boot sales would not be permitted
The "very high" alert level measures include pub closures and bans on household mixing indoors, in private gardens and most outdoor venues.